Oyo South: Olaoya expresses support for primary

The aspiration of a leading Oyo South Senatorial hopeful under the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC), Olooye Adegboyega Taofeek Adegoke got a boost on Tuesday as the leaders of Ibadan South East local government pledged their support for his candidature.

As the chairman of the party in Oyo South Senatorial district, Alhaji Mojeed Olaoya declared that there must not be any ploy to circumvent the popular rule of democratic engagement by imposition or consensus.

They declared their support for Adegoke when he paid a visit to the leaders of the local government at the residence of the foremost leader, Alhaji Muftau Gbayau.

Other leaders at the meeting include Alhaji Tesi Ajimobi, Alhaji Rasaki Ogundairo, Alhaji Yunus Adeogun, Alhaji Mojeed Olaoya and others.

The leaders in their unanimous decision pledged their support for the senatorial hopeful, Olooye Adegoke at the coming primary of the senatorial district.

They hinged their support on his giant strides in developmental projects he had brought to Oyo state within a short period of time.





Speaking on behalf of other leaders, Alhaji Gbayau while assuring Adegoke their unflinching support, noted that they would ensure that Adegoke emerge victorious at the primary.

He appealed to other members, leaders and delegates from other local governments to support Adegoke’s aspiration for better representation in the red chamber.

Also speaking at the meeting, the chairman of APC Oyo South Senatorial District, Alhaji Mojeed Olaoya declared that there must not be any form of imposition or consensus, but a level playing ground for all the aspirants.

According to him, “There must not be any ploy to circumvent the popular rule of democratic engagement by imposition or consensus but primary, where all aspirants will demonstrate their popularity.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…Oyo South: APC senatorial chairman expresses support for primary

Oyo South: APC senatorial chairman expresses support for primary