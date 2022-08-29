2023: This is our last chance ― Tinubu

All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has said the next general elections provide ample opportunity to turn around the fortunes of Nigerians.

He said if given the mandate, he was prepared to walk his talks on the socio-economic emancipation of Nigerians.

The APC presidential candidate gave the pledge, on Monday, in a tweet on his official handle.

He revealed that his administration would not do what is comfortable but what is right for Nigerians.

“We are not here to do what is comfortable. We are here to do what is right for our people and our country.”

“We are here to answer to a greater, higher calling. That calling is the love of Nigeria.

“We dare not miss this chance because we cannot be sure of another.”

