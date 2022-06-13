2023 presidency: Ebonyi will vote for APC not Labour Party — Umahi

The Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, has insisted that all votes from the state will go for the All Progressive Congress (APC) and not the Labour Party (LP) in the next presidential election.

According to Umahi, the APC has been good to the state by supporting his administration.

Umahi, who said he owes no one any apology for his stance, insisted that the state will vote for the APC and its candidate, Ahmed Bola Tinubu, as president in the coming election.

He noted that the current APC leadership in the country has done a lot for the state and challenged any state that has received any uplift from the Labour Party to go ahead and vote for it. He urged the people of the state to reject the party.

Umahi spoke at the new exco chambers in the new Government House, Centenary City, Abakaliki, while addressing leaders of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), traditional rulers, town unions, and members of the state executive council after swearing-in newly appointed commissioners and special assistants.

“Our party is APC and not the Labour Party. We will not vote for the Labour Party. We will vote for APC.

“The states that Labour Party has helped should vote for them. The agenda of God for Ebonyi State is Ebonyi State agenda and that is what you should be telling them when they come to ask you, will you vote for us?

“Tell them do not look for our votes, our votes belong to APC.

“Tinubu started with only one state and used it to liberate his people. We need to tell all of them that we have risen,” he said.

The governor decried the poor enrolment of voters in the ongoing voter registration. He gave appointees in his administration a two-week ultimatum to ensure that 30,000 voters were registered or have them relieved of their appointments.

He said a situation where a local government will register only 2,000 voters since the exercise commenced was unacceptable when the exercise will end in the next two weeks.

He, however, commended Afikpo South and Onicha Local Government Areas for registering 71,000 and 32,000 voters, respectively, in the ongoing exercise.