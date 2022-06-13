Owo Massacre: Ondo Catholic Diocese fixes Friday for mass burial of victims

The Catholic Diocese of Ondo has fixed Friday, June 17, 2022, for the mass burial of the victims who lost their lives in the attack on the St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State last Sunday.

This was confirmed by the Director of Social Communication of the Diocese of Ondo, Rev. Fr. Augustine Ikwu, while speaking to newsmen in Akure, the state capital.

Ikwu disclosed that the mass burial would take place at a new cemetery at Emure Road, Owo, said: “the mass burial would take place at the new cemetery of the church on Friday in Owo.”

According to the church, no fewer than 40 people lost their lives in the attack while many others sustained various degrees of injuries.

The injured victims were said to be receiving treatment at Federal Medical Centre and the St. Louis Catholic Church both in Owo and some other private hospitals within the state.

The police said no one arrest has been made arrested in connection to the attack but said detectives from the command have been on the trail of the suspected terrorists.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics…