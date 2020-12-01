2023 Presidency: APC shouldn’t tinker with its zoning arrangement ― Omole, UK leader

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prince Ade Omole, has advised the stakeholders in the party not to distort the existing rotation of power between the North and South for its presidential ticket.

Certain chieftains of the party have of recent advocated the jettisoning of the zoning arrangement for elective offices in the party as they claimed that it was not democratic to foreclose aspirants for elective offices based on their geo-political zone.

But speaking with newsmen in Abuja, Prince Omole who is the leader of APC United Kingdom Chapter pleaded that the power rotation be retained, even as he admitted that it was not the APC Constitution.

He said:” We all know that zoning is not part of the constitution of the party but it is an arrangement that was put in place for fairness. As for me, zoning has been in our political environment for a very long time and I believe it should continue as long as the party actually agrees with it.

“So, at the end of the day, it is the party that will actually decide what zone the presidency or whatever office goes to.

54We also believe in the position of the party and we will keep doing that. There are few divergent views regarding zoning but personally, I believe it is the right thing to do. It is a step in the right direction and it just gives everybody a chance to actually have a shot at the presidency or any other office in the country.

“So, I think it is the right thing to do even though it is not part of the constitution. It is more of a gentleman’s agreement. Now, as we know, it (presidency) has been in the North and hopefully, it will come to the South this time around. We have read reports about chieftains from both sides of the divide saying that the North is having it for eight years, it is time for the South to have it for another eight years. So, it is a gentleman’s agreement that should continue for the greatness of the country. It is the right thing to do and we believe that that will happen come 2023.”

