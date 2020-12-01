PDP withdraws from Kano LG election

People Democratic Party (PDP) Kano State chapter said is withdrawing from participating in the Local Government election.

The party said the withdrawal was necessary because it does not believe in the sincerity of Kano State Election Commission (KANSIEC).

It alleged the election results have been allocated to certain candidates even before the conduct of the election.

PDP, however, noted that the withdrawal is in a bid to give peace a chance to reign in the state.