2023: PDP group begins mobilisation of voters for Atiku in Ekiti

Ahead of the next year’s general election, the leadership of a group within the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti state, ‘Ekiti Progressives’ has commenced massive mobilisation of voters across the 2,450 polling units for the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar and other candidates in the state.

Rising from the first state executives meeting of the group held in Ado-Ekiti after their last week’s defection to the PDP from the Social Democratic Party (SDP), the leaders commended the PDP presidential candidate, vice presidential candidate Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, National Deputy Chairman (south) Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja and the PDP candidate in 2020 governorship election in Ondo State, Eyitayo Jegede, SAN for supporting their return to the party.

The group also hailed Senator Biodun Olujimi, Hon Henrich Akomolafe, Dr Hamza Talba, Mr Funsho Ayeni, Chief Raymond Dokpesi, Senator Philip Aduda, Senator Dino Melaye and the national leadership of PDP under Senator Iyorchia Ayu for making the defection and declaration possible last week.

In order to ensure the victory and success of Atiku and PDP candidates in the forthcoming election in the state, the group set up a 20-member mobilisation team for each polling unit in the state.

The coordinator of the group, Wale Ayeni said the moves became necessary, ” to kickstart door to door, house to house, street to street, town to town, church to church, mosque to mosque, office to office and school to school mobilisation of voters for the former vice president and other PDP candidates in Ekiti.”

He added that it has fixed Monday 4th October 2022 to kickstart the mass mobilisation of voters for Atiku and PDP candidates in Ekiti in each of the three senatorial districts beginning from Ekiti South.

