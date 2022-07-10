2023: Obi’s Labour Party an extension of PDP — Sowore

The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, has said that the Labour Party and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi are being propelled by forces who were part of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to distract youths of the country.

He also alleged that Obi and his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed are being touted by certain kingmakers and former Nigerian leaders, “to cover up the flaws of previous administrations.”

Sowore spoke at the weekend on a private radio station in Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti State while reacting to questions on the increasing popularity of Obi especially on social media.

According to him, “He is a buzz generated by kingmakers, so that youths would not have a chance to choose the right person again.

“Peter Obi is a product of PDP, his Deputy – a product of PDP. PDP maintained and sustained darkness with 16 billion dollars in 16 years. They have managed to operate under two political parties, they have presented two teams. If PDP loses, they would hope that LP does not lose, so they can maintain their hold on the jugular of this nation.”

The AAC presidential flagbearer also made a commitment to probe past administrations, noting that if loots could be retrieved from late Head of State, Sani Abacha, then living former leaders should be probed too.

“It (probing) is compulsory, these are people who have taken money from the public, we must ask them what they stole and how we can get it back.

“We had a man who was in power between 1993 and 1998, Sani Abacha, We are still getting money from him, so why can’t we get money from them if we are getting money from the dead,” he said.

The Sahara Reporters publisher, who said he would prioritise security and power generation, hinted that he would push for the scrap of the Senate arm of the National Assembly when elected.

He explained that there was no basis for the upper chamber as it has become the, “retirement home for ex-governors.

“I don’t understand the rationale behind spending N20 million on each senator, most of who allegedly stole money as ex-governors,” Sowore said.





He however said he would back a slight increase in the number of House of Representatives members to give room for full representation in the country.