2023: Nigerians should seek, support young aspirants ― Niger Gov

Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, has advised Nigerians to give support to educate, vibrant Nigerians for elective offices in the forthcoming general elections.

He noted that only such category of Nigerians have the capacity to unlock the nation potentials for economic growth and development.

Governor Bello made the declaration when he received members of an advocacy team, The Nigeria Agenda which paid him a courtesy visit in Minna, Niger state capital.

The team was led by its Chief Advocate, Niyi Akinsiju.

Represented at the event by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, Governor Bello maintained that the 2023 presidential race must usher an era of rapid social and physical development in the country and this can only be realised through the emergence of young, vibrant and highly educated President and other elected officials.

“To achieve this, all political parties are enjoined to make sure only young, vibrant and educated candidates emerged on their respective platforms. This has become important because of the need to deliberately tap into the large population of young Nigerians that are highly educated, vibrant and have impressive records of experience in government. And capable of unlocking the potential of the country for rapid social and physical development.”

He expressed satisfaction over the advocacy for a new value system in the polity as being promoted by the Nigeria Agenda.

“The Government of Niger state supports the values being propagated by The Nigeria Agenda and will actively back the national conversation the advocacy team is engendering among Nigerians.

“The messages of unity and politics devoid of ethnic and religious biases in the country as being amplified by The Nigeria Agenda are germane to strengthening the country and facilitating a class of leadership that will reflect the diversities of Nigeria and aggregate our differences for positive development rather than the needless conflicts that had characterised and distracted us collectively in our journey to a highly developed economic, social and political nation”.

In his own contribution, the Niger state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mohammed Idris, who is also an active member of The Nigeria Agenda advocacy group, highlighted the role of the group to include advancement of a Nigerian social and political renaissance through citizens’ sensitisation.

“At the heart of the advocacy of The Nigeria Agenda is the objective of facilitating linkages between citizens and leadership recruitments. And in so doing, enable an empowered and we’ll motivate citizens that can make leadership accountable to them,” the commissioner said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari Urges MTN For Quality Service, Downward Price Review In Cost Of Data, Other Services

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at State House Abuja urged the MTN Group to make the available top-of-the-range service to its Nigerian subscribers… Nigerians should seek, support young aspirants Nigerians should seek, support young aspirants Nigerians should seek, support young aspirants Nigerians should seek, support young aspirants