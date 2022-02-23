2023: Ambitious appointed public officials must resign, says Olawepo-Hashim

A former Presidential candidate, Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim has said ambitious appointed officials holding public offices in the country must resign now as the nation prepares for the general elections next year (2023).

He made this known at a public lecture titled, ‘UTHMAN DANFODIO: A LEGACY OF ANTI- CORRUPTION” he delivered at Arewa House, Kaduna.

He noted that “Nothing of recent underscores the depth of the corruption quagmire in our country as the sordid details of the alleged drug deals of the soon to be extradited top police corp DCP Abba Kyari.

According to him, “This particular case is interesting because it reveals how audacious the corrupt have become in the Nigerian system.

“Since Abba was already indicted on cybercrime, one would have expected him to keep a low profile as men of the underworld do in other climes when the radar is on them.

“But in Nigeria, the criminals now believe that there is no government and that they can literally get away with just anything. It is not just Abba Kyari and some public officers alone that are deep in corruption, some bank owners do the same through foreign currency round-tripping insider abuse of the credit system and stealing of customers’ money through illegal charges.

“The young kill for money-making rituals with gusto, and in some parts of the country ritualists now conduct day-time open initiation in the public glare. Kidnapping is everywhere, the goal is to extort money. Corruption is so widespread and its cost to the country is colossal.

He, therefore, suggested that the first step towards stopping corruption in Nigeria is to ensure the forces of corruption do not hijack the elections in the build-up to the 2023 elections.

He also noted, “Every Nigerian must join in the call that appointed public officers aligned with private interests who have political ambitions must now resign their appointments to prevent the complete privatisation of the state by the nouveau riche.

He also suggested that “Politicians with prima-facie cases of corruption established against them are shamed and prevented by the electorates from being nominated in the various party elections.

“If they cannot be stopped in the primaries, they should be voted massively against at the general election.

The former presidential candidate also suggested the decentralisation of government processes to reduce corruption induced through over-centralization of power.

As well as the “Constitutional amendment to ensure that elected public officers at the Federal and State publicly declare their assets upon election to office. Mere declaration at the Code of Conduct Bureau asset declaration forms will no longer suffice.

