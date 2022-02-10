2023: Nigeria needs inclusive, transparent leadership for good governance ― TNA declares

As Nigeria inches towards another general election in 2023, Nigerians have been called upon as a matter of necessity to clamor for new leadership that will ensure inclusiveness and transparency in government.

The assertion was made by various speakers during the inaugural North-East Zonal meeting of a new political pressure group, ‘The Nigeria Agenda’ (TNA) held at the Command Guest House, Bauchi State.

One of the speakers was an elder statesman, Yerima Aliyu Giade who stressed the need for leaders with exceptional character and skills as critical to Nigeria’s development, said that the next election should be devoid of ethno-religious sentiments.

According to him, “We want continuity and a person with a good agenda, so the project is timely. We want an agenda with an actor who is serious.”

Yerima Aliyu Giade then declared his support for ‘The Nigeria Agenda’ and its mission saying that the programme would translate well in the choice of next leadership for the country.

Also Speaking, the Convener of TNA, Alhaji Ahmad Sajoh, reiterated that Nigeria leaders can address insecurity challenges facing the country.

He called on North East leaders to support and champion the cause for

effective leadership development systems of Nigeria.

He stressed that leadership is a responsibility which the leader must discharge with passion irrespective of his ethno-religious affiliation because according to him, “leaders are selected or elected by the majority of people and it should be devoid of sectional sentiment”.

Ahmed Sajo likened leadership to a football team that must have a Coach and a captain who give directions as to how the team will play saying that, “if the coach is bad, the team will play badly. So, we need to have leaders who know what to do at the appropriate time”.

The Nigeria Agenda Convener then charged Nigerians to look very well before electing the next leaders for the country saying that, “The Nigeria Agenda group is basically to set to mobilize the people, sensitive them on how to go about it. Very soon, we will come out with our plan of action after a series of meetings and note comparing”.

He then commended the North East Coordinators for their resilience and steadfastness in promoting the TNA across the six states of Adamawa, Taraba, Gombe, Borno, Yobe and Bauchi.

Chief Advocate of the TNA, Niyi Akinsiju, explained that rather than promote individual ethnic nationalism, “Nigerians should be awakened to the need to emplace leadership that will ensure transparency in government and integrity in the business of governance”.

He said that, “what Nigeria needs is a committed, dedicated, responsible and selfless leader like the First and only Prime Minister of Nigeria, Late Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa who gave his all for the good of the country”.

Niyi Akinsoju lamented that, “nothing has changed since the first coup that claimed the precious lives of the best leaders ever produced in the country. We need to get back to those good years of good leadership”.

He then assured that ‘The Nigeria Agenda’ group is committed to ensuring that the next leader of the country did better than what is happening now because according to him, “Nigeria can be better with good leaders in place”.

Former Bauchi State Commissioner for Information, Umar Sade who is the North-East Zonal Coordinator of TNA Said that Nigeria needs leadership development systems;

According to him, “It is incumbent on Nigerian leaders to understand how cultural differences affect development and progress of the country.

Speaking for the women folks, North-East Zonal Coordinator of Patriotic Coalition, Mrs Naomi Joel, said that the Nigeria Agenda is a project that all Nigerians would benefit from.

She also said that TNA will create awareness among Nigerians on the choice of credible and accountable leadership.

According to her, “The awareness would bridge the distance that exists between leaders in government and citizens in the country,”.

She said that women have a great role to play in the Nigeria Agenda because according to her, women are in the majority in every aspect of governance.

She also said that women are the worst hit whenever there is bad leadership stressing that women groups are ever ready now more than ever before to play a key role in the coming dispensation.

All other prominent people who spoke during the session agreed that Nigeria must get it right in the next general elections in order to change things for the better for Nigerians by electing credible people.

The TNA North East was launched in Bauchi with stakeholders of all the North East states and their coordinators.

