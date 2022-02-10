It was a bad Wednesday for residents of Awka, Anambra State capital as a speeding Toyota Camry Car rammed into a pedestrian crossing the Awka Enugu expressway and killing him instantly.

Tribune Online gathered that the incident occurred around 5 pm in the evening before UBA bank, from Regina Cealis axis of the state capital.

Confirming, AG Sector Public Education Officer, Anambra State FRSC command, DRC Margaret B Onabe in a press release said “Unidentified driver of brown coloured Toyota Camry Car with registration number AJL 471 DN had a lone fatal road traffic crash at front of UBA Bank Awka by Awka-Enugu expressway today 9th February 2022 at about 16:41hrs”.

According to eyewitness reports the Camry driver who was at speed while a pedestrian was trying to cross the road, lost control and rammed into the pedestrian and crashed.

“Two male adults were involved in the crash. One of the male adults (the driver) sustained varying degrees of injuries, while a male adult (pedestrian) was killed.

The victim was taken to AMAKU hospital Awka where he was confirmed dead and the body deposited at the hospital morgue”.

The vehicle involved in the crash was handed over to CPS Police Division while the driver is currently receiving treatment.

The Sector Commander Anambra State Corps Commander Adeoye Irelewuyi, however, sends his prayers to the injured victims for quick recovery and Commiserate with the family of the dead victim.

While he warned Anambra State motorists to avoid speeding and ensure they keep to recommend speed limit.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari Urges MTN For Quality Service, Downward Price Review In Cost Of Data, Other Services Rulers World

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at State House Abuja urged the MTN Group to make the available top-of-the-range service to its Nigerian subscribers… Speeding driver kills pedestrian in Anambra Speeding driver kills pedestrian in Anambra Speeding driver kills pedestrian in Anambra Speeding driver kills pedestrian in Anambra