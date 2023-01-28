2023: Imo PDP applauds the victory of Engr Albert Agulanna at fresh primary

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State has applauded the victory of Engr. Albert Chibuzo Agulanna at the just held fresh primary election for Abor Mbaise/Ngor Okpala Federal Constituency.

In a statement issued in Owerri Saturday by the State Publicity Secretary, Collins Opurozor, they described it as refreshing and reaffirmation of the faith and confidence that the people of Abor Mbaise/Ngor Okpala Federal Constituency have in the PDP candidate.

The Court of Appeal, Owerri Division, presided over by Honorable Justice Rita Nosakhare Pemu, had recently voided the primary election of the Party for Abor Mbaise/Ngor Okpala Federal Constituency earlier won by Engr. Agulanna based on issues of venue.

He said that the court had also ordered the Party to conduct a fresh primary election within fourteen days.

According to him in compliance with the court order, the Party, on January 27, 2023, held a fresh primary election in which Engr. Agulanna polled a total of fifty votes to defeat his closest rival, Dr Ugochukwu Uzoma, who polled two votes.





The party thanks stakeholders in the Federal Constituency for their patience and resilience as the Party navigated through the setback while appealing to their teeming members and supporters to remain firm in their decision to vote for the PDP come February 25th, 2023.