2023: Imo PDP applauds the victory of Engr Albert Agulanna at fresh primary

Latest News
By Johnkennedy Uzoma
Imo PDP
The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State has applauded the victory of Engr. Albert Chibuzo Agulanna at the just held fresh primary election for Abor Mbaise/Ngor Okpala Federal Constituency.
In a statement issued in Owerri  Saturday by the State Publicity Secretary, Collins Opurozor, they described it as refreshing and reaffirmation of the faith and confidence that the people of Abor Mbaise/Ngor Okpala Federal Constituency have in the PDP candidate.
The Court of Appeal, Owerri Division, presided over by Honorable Justice Rita Nosakhare Pemu, had recently voided the primary election of the Party for Abor Mbaise/Ngor Okpala Federal Constituency earlier won by Engr. Agulanna based on issues of venue.
He said that the court had also ordered the Party to conduct a fresh primary election within fourteen days.
According to him in compliance with the court order, the Party, on January 27, 2023, held a fresh primary election in which Engr. Agulanna polled a total of fifty votes to defeat his closest rival, Dr Ugochukwu Uzoma, who polled two votes.


The party thanks stakeholders in the Federal Constituency for their patience and resilience as the Party navigated through the setback while appealing to their teeming members and supporters to remain firm in their decision to vote for the PDP come February 25th, 2023.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Kano Rally Proves Tinubu Has Nothing To Offer — Atiku

The inability of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to deliver an inspiring speech to the crowd of supporters that had gathered to hear him speak during Wednesday’s rally in Kano shows that he has got nothing to offer.

N77trn Debt: Booby Traps For Incoming Govt, Afenifere, Experts, Others Say

NOTABLE organisations and financial experts on Thursday expressed shock over the revelation by the Director-General, Debt Management Office (DMO), Ms Patience Oniha, that Nigeria’s debt might rise to N77 trillion at the expiration of the tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari in May…

How Prince William Knocked Me To The Floor Over Argument On Meghan — Prince Harry

BRITAIN’S Prince Harry has, in a much-awaited memoir which went on sales days early in Spain on Thursday, said his older brother and heir to the throne, Prince William, knocked him to the floor during a 2019 argument over his American wife, Meghan…

NFIU Bans Cash Withdrawals From Government Accounts

THE Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) has prohibited cash withdrawals from accounts belonging to the federal, state and local governments, as well as Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs)…

Tears As Boundary Adjustment Reawakens Old Hostilities Between Gombe, Adamawa States

The recent communal clash between the Waja and Lunguda communities of Gombe and Adamawa states has reawakened bad blood over boundary adjustment. The Northern Bureau Chief, MUHAMMAD SABIU…

EDITORIAL: Legacy: Buhari’s Plea To Nigerians

In his Christmas message last month, President Muhammadu Buhari pleaded with Nigerians of voting age to be wary of candidates who could not move Nigeria forward. Noting that the joyous season of the birth of Jesus Christ coincided with the period of campaigns that would usher in a new administration in the country…

 

You might also like
Latest News

Gombe Governor describes death of Hassan, Nasarawa Gov’s son as deeply painful,…

Latest News

Banks comply with CBN directive, as customers flood premises with old naira notes in…

Latest News

Political, business associates boost former Bayelsa Gov’s aide, Markson…

Latest News

Fintech firm launches accounting app

Comments
Subscribe to e-Paper
E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune
Frontpage Today

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More