Gombe Governor describes death of Hassan, Nasarawa Gov’s son as deeply painful, devastating

By Ishola Michael
Gombe State Governor,  Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has described the death of 36 years old Hassan, the first son of Nassarawa state Governor as deeply painful and devastating, especially to his parents,  friends and associates given his incredible personality and spirit.
The Governor stated this in a heartfelt condolence message he sent to his Nasarawa State counterpart,  Engr Abdullahi Sule over the demise of his son, Hassan AA Sule, whose sad event occurred Thursday.
Inuwa Yahaya however encouraged Governor Sule and his family to take heart and continue to draw strength from Allah, the giver and taker of life.
He also urged them to take solace in the saying of Prophet Muhammad:  “To Allah belongs what He takes, and to Him belongs what He gives, and for everything, He sets a specific term. So have patience and seek the reward from Allah”.
The Governor also extended his deepest condolences to the government and people of Nasarawa State, praying to Almighty Allah to grant the deceased Aljannat Firdaus


