2023: I’m in a project to save Ebonyi ―​​ Labour Party guber candidate

The Labour Party governorship candidate in Ebonyi State, Edward Nkwegu, has decried the poverty level and unemployment rate in the state over the past seven years.

He maintained that his aspiration to become the governor is a project to save the state through massive job creation, industrialisation and people-oriented governance.

He then called on Ebonyi people to elect candidates whose character, competence, capacity, creativity and commitment are not in doubt across the elective positions in the coming election.

Nkwegu, gave the charge while interacting with some journalists at his campaign office in Abakaliki.

He then assured that his administration would build a healthy environment for the citizenry.

His words: “I will make sure, there is a conducive environment for learning and making it accessible to the people.

“When we talk about quality and relevance, we are looking at curricula reformation to ensure that students learn what reflects today’s present situation and skills. When we talk about education, we are going to work on access quality and relevance and we will be able to make such pupils learn what is relevant to their environment.

“I will reform civil, public service, promote transparency, accountability, rule of law, and reformation of civil and public service through the cultivation of the spirit of tolerance and inclusive government.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Nkwegu said when elected, he will create about 250,000 jobs with 13,000 MSMEs in his two years to solve problems of insecurity and poverty in the state.

According to him, hunger and power is the architect of insecurities in the country.

He said, “The first one under the economic development agenda is the creation of micro small and medium enterprises, MSMEs.

“I will reticulate pipe-bore water across the state, I will create 13,000 MSMEs and 250, 000 jobs within his two years in office if emerged as a governor of Ebonyi State in 2023.

“Part of our economic development is to reticulate water across the state, and this will help us to create micro small and medium industries. There will be great employees and it will also increase our internally generated revenues.

“We also consider that it is important to create jobs, jobs and jobs. As I said I want to create 250, 000 direct jobs in the first two years, as I want to incubate 13,000 micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the first two years of my administration if I’m elected as the governor of Ebonyi State in 2023. I know what it takes.”