2023: I will not delay to hit the ground running ― Osinbajo

The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has maintained that he would not spend much time studying how to rule the country because his seven years of experience as the nation’s vice president has exposed him to governance, unlike others.

He said he has learned a lot and has come to understand the problems of Nigeria, saying, if elected, he will hit the ground running without delay.

Osinbajo made this known during his visit to Kaduna State to solicit support from the delegates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Sunday night.

The vice president arrived the Murtala Square; the venue of the meeting at exactly 7: 36 pm alongside the Governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-rufai and other top government officials.

Before meeting the delegates behind closed doors, Osinbajo remarked that if elected as the number one citizen, he would not spend so much time studying how to govern since he is familiar with the system, unlike others.

The vice president also noted that his seven years of experience in governance has exposed him to governance, saying, he will hit the ground running on his first day in office if he becomes President come 2023.





According to him, there is a need to prioritize education in the country, while also adding that there must be a paradigm change and Nigeria must begin to run online education, just as he said that funding in the educational sector is not enough and there is the need for improvement.

On Agriculture, Osinbajo said there is a need to break the Ministry of agriculture so that the agricultural system can work effectively; with a focus on infrastructure and other areas.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE