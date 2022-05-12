2023: I don’t know about others but I am running to the villa ― Tinubu

Former Lagos State governor and All Progressive Congress (APC) Presidential Aspirants, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has affirmed he doesn’t know where other aspirants are running to but for him, he’s running to the villa.

He urged the party delegates in Kaduna to support his Presidential struggle for 2023, saying, “follow the man who knows the road.”

Tinubu who met the delegates, led by Governor Nasir El-Rufai at the Murtala Square said that he was aware that there are other presidential aspirants in the party seeking the office.

“But honestly speaking I don’t know where they are running to but for me, I am running to the villa. That’s where I want to be in 2023 In shaa Allah.

“I will also advise you to follow me because I know the road to the villa.”

Tinubu reminded the delegates, “Kaduna you have been very consistent. I believe you will follow me. Follow the man who knows the road.





“I promise you I will not let you down. We have to ensure harmony and unity in the country. We are in the season of election, elect me.

“I am the best of all of them. In terms of experience, the Private sector and I also have experience as governors. You can see Lagos State, today.”

He then pleaded with the 69 delegates to join hands with him to ensure the development of Nigeria as President in 2023.

“Join hands together with me, we have never failed. Our opponents spent 16 years, we didn’t see the road. I know the road and I believe you all will follow me as the man who knows the road,” he stressed.

Also speaking, Governor El-Rufai eulogised Tinubu by describing him as a selfless leader who worked hard for the growth of the country.

