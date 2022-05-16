2023: Group raises alarm over alleged kangaroo consensus, primaries in Oyo PDP

A group within Oyo state chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Concerned People Frontiers (CPF) has raised an alarm over plan by some leaders and cabal within the party to impose some aspirants over others in a consensus through kangaroo primaries in some constituencies across the state.

The group in a statement on Monday signed by its Coordinator and Secretary, Adewale Ajani and Kunle Fasasi respectively, a copy of which was made available to journalists also appeal to the governor of state, Mr Seyi Makinde to guide against such plan.

The duo explained that there are strong indications that the alleged consensus candidature through kangaroo primaries planned to be adopted by some leaders and cabal in the party will further deepen the crisis within the ruling party in the state.

Rising from an emergency meeting held in Ibadan, Oyo State on Monday, the group said it would be better to allow all the aspirants for various elective positions to test their popularity where genuine consensus have failed.

They appealed to Governor Makinde to intervene and call such leaders and cabal into other in order not to create more division in the party, which may eventually lead to defection of some aggrieved aspirants and their supporters.

According to the statement, “We want to use this medium to appeal to his excellency, Governor Makinde as the father to all in our great party, the PDP, to appeal to those planning consensus and imposition through kangaroo primaries to desist from such act.





“Information available to us is that some cabal within the party, who have their tentacles across various constituencies are planning kangaroo primaries where genuine consensus have failed. We got to know that they have perfected plan to have filled the balot boxes with votes of their preferred candidates before the commencement of the primaries.

“Any attempt to do that will be resisted and if they succeeded with the help of thugs, we would have no option than to dump the party.

“We have resolved to support and rally round any aspirant that may emerge as candidate if the primaries are free, fair and follow democratic tenets.

“We are once again calling on our democratic governor to call such leaders and cabal to order so that we can all united to work for the victory of our party in 2023 general elections but anything aside that may spell doom for our great party”.