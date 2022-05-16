LAWMA renews offensive against infractions

The Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has renewed its offensive against environmental abuses, resulting in the arrest of over 65 persons, at various locations around the state.

The Managing Director/CEO, Mr Ibrahim Odumboni, disclosed this during a chat in his office at Ijora, adding that the renewed offensive would spare no offender, as tough times await environmental offenders for willfully abusing the environment.

He noted that for too long LAWMA had pleaded with the public to shun deliberate acts that deface the cityscape but with very poor cooperation from a clear majority.

According to him: “LAWMA is not a toothless bulldog. For too long we have pleaded, but now is the time to act. The new offensive is on autopilot and would spare no violator. People must be made to pay for deliberately sabotaging their habitat. Many people have been picked up at different locations caught in the act, and will be prosecuted as a deterrent to other adamant persons.”

“Indiscriminate waste disposal has serious consequences on the environment, such as blockage of drainage channels, canals, defacing of environment, and spreading of infectious diseases, among others,” he concluded.

LAWMA boss reiterated the Authority’s total commitment to the cleanliness of every nook and cranny of the state, urging residents to imbibe the culture of effective waste management.





Odumboni further disclosed, that his agency was working with the Neighbourhood Watch and the Motor Vehicle Administration Agency, MVAA, for effective human and camera surveillance, to track and apprehend persons and motorists engaging in waste migration around the city.

He renewed his appeal for standard and civilised environmental habits, for the common good of everyone.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports. offensive against infractions

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her. offensive against infractions

Viral Voice Note On WhatsApp Billing False

Claim: A viral WhatsApp voice note, purportedly made by the director and CEO of WhatsApp, claims users will have to start paying for WhatsApp services.

Verdict: The viral WhatsApp voice note claim is a hoax. The content is not new and has been circulated as a broadcast message several times in the past. LAWMA renews offensive against infractions

LAWMA renews offensive against infractions