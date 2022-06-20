2023: Group canvases support for Atiku, Makinde

A support group, Fix Nigeria with Atiku/Okowa, has called for support for the emergence of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa together with the governorship candidate of the party in Oyo State, Engr Seyi Makinde, in the 2023 general elections.

The group made this call at a sensitisation meeting, which was held on Sunday, at Plaza De Haruna, Elakara, Oyo.

Speaking at the meeting, the National Coordinator of Fix Nigeria with Atiku/Okowa, Ambassador Makinde Akinlabi described the choice of Dr Okowa as Atiku’s running mate as timely and best enough to unify the country, “which is already divided in various ways by the current APC administration”.

Congratulating the Delta State governor, Dr Okowa, he noted that the running mate of the PDP candidate has contributing immensely to the party since 2017.

“His collaboration and achievement during the special PDP National Convention 2022 cannot be ignored.

“We believe he will bring his wealth of experience to the table to assist our presidential candidate, to salvage our great nation in the name of Almighty God,” he added.

While hinting on the mission of the group as a support team for Atiku/Okowa and Makinde in the coming elections, Akinlabi said, “our mission, with support of our founder, Prof Isa Odidi, is to encourage participation in politics among youths and women in order to produce leaders like Atiku/Okowa and Makinde, who have the competence and capacity to govern Nigeria.

“We boldly stand behind the SEED (Security, Economy, Education and Devolving of power to the states) of Unity agenda of our candidates, Atiku/Okowa and to show massive support to Oyo State governor, Engr Seyi Makinde in his re-election bid, in order to coast home victory in 2023 and rescue Nigerians from the shackles of APC.”

Present at the meeting are the wife of the former governor of Oyo State; Mrs Mutiat Ladoja, who was represented by Hon Adeniyi Adeyinka (Bibire) and Hon Fatai Adesina, Former Speaker of Oyo State House Assembly; Hon Maruf Atilola, Former Commissioner for youths and sports; Dr Adejumo Adepoju, former commissioner for Environment; Barr Idowu Oyeleke, former General Manager of BCOS, Engr Abiodun Ajao, Elder Ademola Santos, Engr Dele Adedeji, amongst others.