The power of a mission statement

When you enter into the lobby of an average corporate organization, one of the things you will likely find conspicuously displayed on the wall is a plaque on which is written the organization’s mission statement. Usually crafted in flowery language, it is ideally expected to give a picture of what the organization is about. Unfortunately, for the most part, at least in my professional experience, most of the staff of the organization know next to nothing about the Mission Statement beyond the fact that it adorns the walls of the reception and the offices.

In a corporate retreat that I conducted a few years ago for top executives of an insurance company that is quoted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, I asked the participants if any of them could recite the company’s mission statement. In my earlier visits to the company, I noticed that each one of them had the mission statement on a plaque on the wall of his or her office. Unfortunately, not even one of them could recite it when asked to. The situation was no different with another corporate client of mine outside Nigeria. Very often, the Mission Statement is expressed in windy language that tries to squeeze so many ideas into one sentence that sees the sentence too convoluted to make any sense beyond the plaque on which it is written. When this happens, the very essence of a mission statement, which is to help the organization chart a direction, is lost!

I always wondered why this was so until I discovered that most organization’s mission statements are crafted by consultants who simply sold the idea to the management. There was little or no input from within the organization. So there was no buy-in. In addition, the top echelon of the organization hardly engages their subordinates in serious vision-casting sessions to ensure that every member of staff at all levels can own it.

However, mission statements are not only relevant to corporate organizations. Everyone that hopes to succeed in life must therefore come up with his own personal mission statement that helps to navigate his pathway through life. High achievers never wake up wondering what they would do with the day ahead. They usually have a plan for gainfully spending the one hundred and sixty-eight hours that they have in their week.

What is a mission statement? It is a written but concise summary of the raison d’être of an organization or individual that establishes a purpose for existence as well as the direction of the organization or person and how they plan to get there. Clearly expressed, it acts as the compass that sets parameters for defining boundaries and scope of activity. I can personally testify to the fact that my own life took a turn for the better when I was able to sit down and articulate my life’s mission in a statement.

Everybody wants to succeed but only a few ever define what at. A desire to succeed remains just that, a desire, until such desire can produce a ‘missionary’ out of you! A leader’s mission statement is the summary of his biography, a picture of what his life story should clearly illustrate when it is written. With a mission statement, boundaries are well-defined. Dave Ramsey calls it the “out of bounds marker”. Life is full of people that Zig Ziglar describes as “wandering generalities” or what is also known as “jack of all trades and master of none”. Your mission statement therefore informs you and others about what you are and what you are not. With a clearly articulated mission statement, people around you know what to expect from and hold you accountable for.

Achievers decide in advance how they will spend their time and resources. A clear mission statement becomes the filter of our daily activities and helps us to put the most important things on the front burner. It also helps us to channel our resources. We don’t have limitless resources. Even when we seem to be awash with so much in terms of material resources, we still need to prioritize outflow. Where this is not done, we could end up spending so much and getting so little in return. But where it is expressed and faithfully adhered to, it frees you to be the best at what you are called to do while you conveniently let others do what you have no competence or passion for. This creates for you the platform to focus your strength and maximize your contribution.

Too many people on earth are living a life crafted for them by others. Because they are constantly seeking to live in the shadows of one person or the other, they are simply actors or puppets in a script written by someone else. And when there is no plan or direction for your own life, you will live someone else’s life. The common regret that people have in the latter years of their lives is that they wish that they had lived true to their dreams and aspirations and not to other people’s expectations.

As much as the sun generates heat, the heat cannot burn paper until focused via a magnifying glass. A mission statement can be likened to the magnifying glass. It is akin to turning a light bulb into a laser beam.





For a mission statement to inspire execution, it should indicate a value proposition or the ‘WHY’ of the person or organization. It should also be able to indicate skills and competences (the WHAT) of the person or organization. Furthermore, it expected to reflect the personality trait of its owner. This has to do with answering the identity (WHO) question. Finally, it should reflect the values and the passion (the HOW) that would drive its delivery of value.

A mission statement should be practical and realistic in the context of its contemporary application and operation but it should also be predictive of future outcomes. When it is written in long, windy sentences, execution is almost impossible because even a basic understanding of its intent is difficult.

If you truly desire success, set your objective and the compass for your daily function. It does not have to be perfect at first try, but you need to begin from somewhere. The mission statement you come up with can be revisited from time to time until you are satisfied that what you have is concise and apt for your life purpose and pursuit. It took me almost a year of reviewing my original mission statement before I arrived at what it is now. Even at that, it is important to consult and remind yourself of it regularly to ensure conformity and avoid distractions especially when presented with alternatives.

Not defining your destination before you start the journey is like playing a game of football without goal posts. You cannot be inspired to play talk less of scoring a goal!

You deserve better than that!

Remember, the sky is not your limit, God is!