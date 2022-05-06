2023: Disunity, biggest challenge APC has caused in Nigeria ― Atiku

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, who is a frontline presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), for the 2023 General Election, has berated the All Progressives Congress (APC) for causing woes in the country, stressing that disunity is the biggest challenge that the ruling party has caused in the country.

Atiku expressed this concern on Friday in Lagos while visiting the Ikoyi office of former National Deputy Chairman of PDP, Chief Olabode George to seek the support of Lagos members towards the forthcoming presidential primary election of the party.

The former vice president, who was accompanied by Dr Raymond Dokpesi, Senator Dino Melaye, Anambra State gubernatorial candidate of the PDP in the last governorship election, Dr Valantine Ozigbo, and a host of other PDP chieftains from across the country, lamented that Nigeria has never been as divided as this before even not during the Civil War.

Atiku stated that the APC- led government has caused economic and security challenges, adding: “Even when we were fighting the civil war, we have not been this unsafe.”

“We are living witnesses of the challenges that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has caused us in this country. The biggest challenge that APC has brought is disunity. We have not been as divided like this before even during the war. APC has caused economic and security challenges. Even when we were fighting the civil war, we have not been this unsafe,” he said.

Atiku said the task to send the ruling party away remained the responsibility of all PDP members and leaders, urging them to be united, even as he begged the Lagos State chapter of the party, which he said has been in disunity for many years, to come together to enable PDP to win the state, come 2023.





“We have a responsibility to send the party away but we must be united to be able to do that. Lagos PDP has been in disunity for many years. I appeal to Lagos PDP to bring about unity in the party. I appeal to the elders to please ensure unity in the Lagos State chapter of the party so that we can take over the state.

“I look forward to working with you to reposition Lagos State PDP. We don’t want Lagos to be under one family. We want Lagos to belong to Lagosians. We should avoid making the same mistake that we have made over the years. I will continue to work with you until we achieve success,” Atiku stated.

“At various times I have been associated with Lagos politics. I enjoyed the support that I have got from Lagos State people because they believe that I am one of them,” he added.

Chief George commended Atiku for his detailed knowledge of the country, saying that the country needed a leader that is competent, experienced and civilised to lead at this point in time.

He maintained that the Lagos PDP would work very hard to ensure that the party was united and be in a good position to take over the state in 2023.

“We know that you know the country and the country knows you very well. The unity that you requested for Lagos State PDP is a must. It is going to be one last battle of Berlin. We used to have interlopers who were causing problems at the party. They believed that they know Lagos more than the owners of Lagos but all that will come to an end.

“You spoke very well because you know the challenges that the country has. At this point, Nigeria needs a competent, experienced and civilised person to take over leadership of the country to have a united and indivisible Nigeria,” Bode George said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari Urges MTN For Quality Service, Downward Price Review In Cost Of Data, Other Services

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at State House Abuja urged the MTN Group to make the available top-of-the-range service to its Nigerian subscribers…2023: Disunity, biggest challenge APC has caused in Nigeria- Atiku 2023: Disunity, biggest challenge APC has caused in Nigeria- Atiku

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…2023: Disunity, biggest challenge APC has caused in Nigeria- Atiku 2023: Disunity, biggest challenge APC has caused in Nigeria- Atiku