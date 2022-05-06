2023: Tambuwal appoints Daniel campaign spokesman

By Tribune Online
Sokoto State governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has approved the appointment of Mr Prince Daniel as the spokesperson for his presidential campaigns.

Prince Daniel is a winning broadcaster, a United Nations Youth Ambassador for Peace, an international conference speaker and a Silver Mic Member of the Black Speakers Network (BSN), USA.

He is also an Associate Member of the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON), a member, Directors Guild of Nigeria (DGN) and Screen Writers Guild of Nigeria (SWGN).

Prior to his appointment, he was the Group Programme Director of Cool FM/Wazobia FM/Nigeria Info/Arewa Radio, Nigeria.

Prince Daniel is a recipient of many professional awards and an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Administration.

