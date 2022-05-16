2023 Census: NPC to evaluate proposed use of electronic gadgets

Ahead of the 2023 Population and Housing Census, the National Population Commission (NPC) on Monday, said it seeks to evaluate the proposed use of electronic equipment for the exercise.

It said this is in relation to existing laws establishing the Commission and its functions.

The Commission’s Chairman, Hon. Nasir Isa Kwarra made the disclosure while declaring open, a legal workshop Theme: The legal framework for a digital census: prospects and impediments in Nasarawa on Monday.

According to him, this became imperative to ensure that the Commission operates on a firm legal foundation as it sets out to deploy digital technology to execute the forthcoming census in 2023.

He identified some of this equipment to include: Personal Digital Assistants (PDAs), deployment of high-resolution satellites, geographical Information Systems (GIS), Global Positioning Systems (GPS), and digital maps of Enumeration Area (EAs).

“There is no gainsaying, that no society operates successfully void of a legal framework to facilitate the day-to-day interactions between its members.





“The general role of the law is to define structures, organs, mandates, offences, and consequences of infractions for the order and good governance of any society. This is also true in the life of an organization like the Commission,” he said.

He stressed that the workshop is expected to at the end of the day, situate the Commission’s proposal within the confines of the law and proposes legislative amendments where necessary to take care of pertinent emerging issues.

“The cardinal focus of this workshop is to review and propose Amendments that will among other things seek to strengthen the statutory mandate of the Commission and at the same time build confidence in the census-taking process.

“With a strong law to safeguard the process, Nigerians will have greater confidence in the census results when released,” he added.

