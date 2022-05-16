2023: Ignore pleas for shift in timetable, CTA tells INEC

The Centre for Transparency Advocacy has called on the electoral umpire, the Independent National Electoral Commission, ( INEC) not to succumb to pressure for an extension of the 2023 election timetable.

National Chairman of the Action Democratic Party who doubles as Chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council, Engineer Yabagi Yusuf Sani, last week at a meeting with the INEC demanded an extension of the deadline for the conduct of primaries and submission of candidates.

INEC had earlier given June 3 as the deadline.

Executive Director, CTA, Faith Nwadishi dismissed the request by the 18 political parties.

“Not only a distraction to INEC but a calculated attempt to clog the wheel of progress and the incremental successes recorded by INEC in recent times.”

The election monitoring group maintained that the demand if granted could disrupt the seamless conduct of elections and the entire electoral process.





“CTA restates that this call is uncalled for, diversionary and not in the interest of our democracy.

“CTA and other well-meaning Nigerians are gratified by the response of INEC through its Chairman Professor Mahmud Yakubu who in clear terms refused to accede to the toxic request by IPAC.

“CTA shares in the views expressed by the INEC Chairman in turning down the request that any review to extend the timeline for one activity will affect other activities and put unnecessary pressure on political parties and the Commission.

“Equally, CTA is pleased with some of the bold steps already taken by the EMB towards achieving a credible electoral process leading to a transparent, free, fair, and peaceful election.

“CTA calls on the political parties to heed to the guidelines under the electoral act and the same level of commitment towards a credible poll.

“We hope campaigns by political actors remain issue-based and expect politicians and their supporters to refrain from making comments capable of overheating the already tensed political environment.

“It is also our hope that political parties take time to study the Electoral Act 2022 and abreast themselves with the provisions under the new Act.”

Nwadishi further commended the electoral body’s preparedness for next month’s governorship election in Ekiti State.”

