2023: APC stakeholders pass vote of confidence on Gov Zulum

Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Borno, on Thursday, passed a vote of confidence on Governor Babagana Zulum, for his style of leadership over the past three years.

The Chairman APC stakeholders in Biu Local Government Area, Architect Yerima Saleh, made the party’s position known in a press briefing at NUJ’s Secretariats in Maiduguri.

Dismissing the allegation that Governor Zulum was stoned and booed in Biu town during his visit to commission projects, Saleh said the people of Biu are loyal to their Governor contrary to the reports in some online media.

According to him, is fake news, the reports that Governor Zulum was stoned, booed and harassed when he visited Biu to commission projects.

“It is not true, no leader was embarrassed in Biu during the commissioning of projects last week contrary to the reports in some online media.

“It is not true that there was crowd trouble in Biu during the governor’s visit last week Tuesday.”

He described the allegation as the handiwork of those who he said wanted to get power through the backdoor by all means.

He said the stakeholders had expressed satisfaction with the style of leadership of Governor Zulum.

“We the people of Borno south particularly, Biu Local Government Area, are satisfied with the achievements of this administration in the areas of peace, security, infrastructure, social, and economic development in our locality.





“The stakeholders from Biu have pledged their loyalty to the humanitarian governor who is working day and night to reposition Borno.

“Governor Zulum is a man of integrity, honesty, accomplishment, fulfilment and selfless service to humanity.

“I want to assure you that we, the stakeholders also appreciated Governor Zulum for addressing the long-standing infrastructural deficits in Biu Local Government Area through his restoration agenda.

“We are urging our members in the state to exercise no doubt at all and ignore the propaganda and mischief of enemies of progress who are disseminating fake news about our governor. They should rather gear up for the task of setting our dear state on a path to progress under the capable hands of Prof Babagana Zulum,” he added.”

