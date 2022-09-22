Anambra speaker calls for true federalism in Nigeria

The Speaker of the Anambra State House of Assembly, Rt.Hon. Uchenna Okafor has called for a true Federalism in Nigeria where all the states and other Federating organs will be given the opportunity to develop optimally, using the country’s available resources.

Emma Madu, Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker, who disclosed this in a statement made available to Journalists in Awka, on Thursday, said the Speaker, made the call in a lecture he delivered at Ottawa Canada during the 2022 Nigeria’s Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures Training held at University of Ottawa’s Institute of Governance.

He said the legislative training which is aimed at understudying the Canadian System and how it will aid legislation and good governance in Nigeria, was attended by the Speakers of various Houses of Assembly in Nigeria as well as reputable resource persons across the world.

“As one of the few resource persons who delivered lectures during the event, the Anambra State Assembly Speaker, Rt.Hon. Okafor whose lecture centred on “True Federalism, The Quest for a New Nigeria”, expressed hope that despite the prevailing sociopolitical and economic challenges facing Nigeria, the country will be great again with a genuine change of attitude of the masses, especially Nigerian leaders.

“He spoke glowingly of the contributions of the Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo to the economic growth of Nigeria as Economic Adviser to former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria as well as Consultant to the World Bank, enjoined Nigerian leaders to emulate Governor Soludo’s selfless service to the county to ensure a peaceful and progressive Nigerian nation.

The Speaker noted that the Canadian Legislative Conference offered them the opportunity to study the Canadian legislative and democratic system with a view to applying the experience to our environment for more effective federalism in Nigeria.

While commending the organizers and facilitators of the conference for their interest in global development, Rt. Hon. Okafor urged Speakers of various Houses of Assembly in Nigeria to ensure total implementation of the valuable contents of the Canadian legislative training in their states and the country at large.

