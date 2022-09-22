Lagos, UNICEF collaborate, launch Nigeria digital learning passport

As a way to strengthen digital learning in Lagos State and Nigeria by extension, the Lagos State government has collaborated with the United Nations Children’s Education Fund(UNICEF) to launch the Nigeria Digital Learning Passport.

The new digital solution platform, which is aimed at expanding easy access to quality education by children, youth and teachers from primary to secondary schools through the use of portable digital devices, was launched in Ikeja, Lagos, on Wednesday.

Speaking at the launch, the Lagos State Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo said even though Lagos State had adopted e-learning prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and increased the tempo at the height of the pandemic and even till now using radio, television and many other social platforms to teach and learn, the newly launched Nigeria Learning Passport would greatly boost digital learning in the state.

She commended UNICEF for coming up with the platform and partnering with Lagos State for its deployment in schools, saying the gesture shows that the global agency is really committed to contributing substantially to the development of education not only in Lagos State but in Nigeria as a whole.

She said the administration of Babajide Sanwo- Olu is really passionate and has the political will to provide and sustain quality education for every school-going age child in the state without leaving any child behind and therefore always ready to partner with any organisation or individual coming forward to support the drive towards achieving the vision.

In her own remark, the Chief of Lagos Field Office, UNICEF, Mrs Celine Lafoucriere, said the new learning passport is designed to narrow digital learning inequalities by reaching the most marginalised children and youth and also empowering girls and young women as well as preparing them well for the world of work in future.

According to her, education has suffered a great deal not only in Nigeria but globally and this before COVID-19 when schools were shut and learning of about 50 million Nigerian students was disrupted. But together, she said, we are finding the solution which is not to replace face-face teacher-student interaction in the classrooms but to provide learning opportunities where such a format is not feasible or when students need to study at home.





She said “Digital literacy is not just the right thing to do but it is a key driver to economic growth, competitive business and national advantage for Nigeria.

“So, it is better that young people are equipped with the right knowledge and skills that will open them to opportunities that will transform Nigeria into a country with sustainable economic growth as the cost for inaction is huge,” she stressed.

In their own presentation at the launch, some students of the state-owned schools, who had already been introduced to the platform, said they liked the platform as it is rich in content, flexible and easily accessible.

They said the potential users of the platform would have to use web browser given as https:/ nigeria.learningpassport.gov or download a dedicated app on their mobile phone to register free of charge and log into the platform to access the learning materials on various subjects.

They commended UNICEF for providing the platform which is also being supported by Microsoft and Airtel while thanking the Lagos State government for keying into the initiative.