2023: APC no longer sellable, Nigerians are tired of govt — Tofowomo

The Lawmaker representing Ondo South Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Senator Nicholas Tofowomo, has said that Nigerians were tired of the maladministration of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the country but patiently waiting for the 2023 election to kick the party out of power at the polls.

Tofowomo who stated this in Ile-Oluji, headquarters of Ile-Oluji/ Okeigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State during a training and empowerment programme on ICT for youths in the senatorial district, said the country needed a positive change adding that APC is no longer a sellable party.

The PDP lawmaker who vowed to quit politics permanently rather than joining or decamping APC camp, saying since the coming on board of APC in 2015, it had been sordid and sad tales of events for Nigerians.

The Senator who also gave out 200 laptops to youths in the area, said, “Armed robbery and banditry are now an integral part of Nigeria. Nobody is safe, it is as bad as that. So, APC has failed the nation. APC doesn’t have an agenda.

“Than to go to APC, I’ll leave politics because APC is a dead party in Nigeria. They have wrecked the economy of this country. So, it is over my dead body, I can never decamp.

“For me, it’s PDP in the morning, afternoon and at night and if I leave PDP, I’m going back home. If you look at APC, it has ruined Nigeria’s economy, they have scored zero in that aspect.”

He added, “Look at the Nigerian Police, they have continued to allow them to work in terrible workplaces. The police stations ought to have been refurbished. When you talk about Nigerian Army, the Boko Haram crisis is there.

“When they took power, a bag of rice was N6000, now it is about N35,000. So it is a party that is not sellable. People are decamping from APC to PDP daily. So everybody knows that APC has failed the nation.”

He rated the performance of the ruling APC administration in the state below average, saying the party had performed less than 25 per cent but said it deserved commendation in the area of security, road construction but failed woefully in the aspect of unemployment among youths in the state.

“As regards APC in Ondo State, there some areas they have done well and some areas they have failed. In terms of employment, they have failed because they are no jobs.

“In terms of road construction, they are trying their best but in total submission, they have failed the state because I will only give them 25 per cent,” he said

Tofowomo said he decided to train and distribute laptops to youths on ICT as it remains the way to go on the global stage.

“Laptop is an equipment that can refine your life. When I got to England in 1984 laptop was not very meaningful then but in the early 90s, the laptop was everywhere and it was not very common in Nigeria.

“In England, when you are inside the train you will see people with their laptops and they will be putting up their programs. All their daily activities were all put on the laptop, and I believe that if we can encourage our people in Ondo South to have a laptop, they will use it as a planner for work and activities.”

