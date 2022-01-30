Taraba varsity’s first PhD graduate advocates teaching of mathematics in local languages

Dr Hanawa Rufus, the first holder of Doctor of Philosophy Degree (PhD) from the Taraba State University, Jalingo on Sunday advised the authorities to adopt a combination of English with local languages in teaching mathematics to enhance understanding and interest in the subject.

Rufus, who holds PhD in Mathematics Education, gave the advice in an interview with Tribune Online in Jalingo.

According to him, the fear of mathematics, Commonly referred to as mathematics phobia would be removed when the concepts of the subject are explained to the students in their local dialects.

“From the research, I conducted to earn a PhD, I discovered that teaching of mathematics using the language of the immediate environment like Hausa combined with the English language will help encourage students to improve retention and interest in algebra and mathematics generally.

“The use of English combined with local languages in teaching mathematics proved very effective as it enhances understanding by the students at all levels.

“I want to, therefore, advise the relevant authorities to consider adopting the use of English and local languages in teaching mathematics in order to do away with phobia in the subject,” he said.

Rufus, who was celebrated at the university’s combined 6th, 7th, 8th and 9th convocation ceremony on Saturday by the guests, commended Prof Vincent Tenebe, the Vice-Chancellor for providing excellent leadership for the fast growth of the institution.

He also lauded the scholarly efforts of his two supervisors, Prof Solomon Iyekekpolo and Dr John Ajai, an associate professor of mathematics education in turning out a quality researched work for the benefit of society.

Rufus also commended all the professors in the university for their contributions in one way or the other for the success of his academic sojourn in the institution.

While encouraging his coursemates, who are still carrying out their research not to give up, Rufus thanked his family for standing by him all through the period of study.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Taraba varsity’s first PhD. Taraba varsity’s first PhD

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Taraba varsity’s first PhD Taraba varsity’s first PhD