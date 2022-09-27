2023: Anambra CP tells political parties to notify the Command campaign timetable

Ahead of the 2023 general election campaign, the Anambra State Police Commissioner, Echeng Echeng, has called on political parties in the state, to notify the Command, of time table for their activities.

Echeng made the call when he meet with leaders of Political Parties in the state at his office, Police Command headquarters Awka, on Wednesday.

Addressing the leaders, the Commissioner urged them to promptly notify the command of their activities of the campaign as they commence political campaigns across the state.

The CP alluded to the fact that campaigns are a critical part of the electioneering process. This therefore will enable the Command to provide adequate security for the safety of participants in such events.

According to him, the Command shall also deploy other tactical and operational units as well as traffic control policemen to strategic points to ensure that the existing public safety and order in the state are sustained.

” The teams, are expected to carry out security patrols, surveillance, traffic control and patrols in conjunction with sister security agents. This will definitely prevent criminal elements/hoodlums from taking advantage of unsuspecting party faithful and properly securing such events.

The CP, however, admonished such officers that would be deployed for this assignment to display a high level of professionalism and operate within the context of the law.

He also called on members of the public to coordinate themselves and cooperate with the police and other security agents in the course of discharging their constitutional responsibilities.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, who disclosed this in a statement in Awka, said Mr Anuforo Kingsely, Head of Department, Electoral Operations State, INEC, Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations, ACP Anietie Akpan Eyoh and various leaders of Political parties, attended the meeting.

