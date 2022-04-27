2023: Akeredolu warns underperforming lawmakers to reassess themselves before contesting

Ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries scheduled for May, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, on Wednesday advised all aspirants seeking the party’s ticket to reassess their scorecards and performances before contesting or seeking re-election.

Gov. Akeredolu gave the warning to the political office seekers in a meeting with all the aspirants at the Cocoa Conference Hall, Government House, Akure. He assured them of a levelled-playing ground in the forthcoming party primaries and advised both state and national lawmakers to reassess themselves before contesting for the party’s tickets again.

The Governor further harped on the need to promote unity within the party, calling on the aspirants to allow the leadership of the party to drive the process but urged the aspirants not to heat up the polity.

He said: “Self-assessment is key. Go and assess yourselves. I have come here to appeal to all of you that we don’t all have to run into this election with a huge number.

“I know some people have resigned. I am not filling those positions until after the election. Don’t close any option. Leave all options open. The party has a stake.

“I can assure you that we will give a levelled-playing field, but assess yourselves. Sit down and think. What have you attracted to your constituency or senatorial district as a Senator or Reps Member? If you have not attracted anything, the people will be your judge.”





Earlier in his remarks, the State Party Chairman, Engr Ade Adetimehin, charged the aspirants that the party is guided by principles and discipline therefore, they should promote the ideals of the party at all levels.

He added that the party will create a levelled-playing ground for all aspirants, saying the leadership of the party will explore the option of pruning down the number of aspirants through stakeholders’ intervention.

According to him, the party has set up committees in each Senatorial District to meet with stakeholders and work on the modalities to reach a consensus wherever possible.

He, however, urged the aspirants to observe the situation before obtaining the nomination forms advising them to wait for the outcome of the resolutions of the committees set up by the party.

Adetimehin said leaders of the party across Local Government Areas would assist in meeting with aspirants to reach consensus wherever possible, but said no aspirant will be stopped from contesting and there will be no imposition of candidates.

“This party believes in leadership and we will not joke with the tickets of the APC. No individual can win the election without the contribution of the party.

“I want to appeal that we must take it easy. Allow the leadership to drive this party,” he said

