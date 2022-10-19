2023: Adeleke pledges to deliver Osun for Atiku

The Chairman of Osun State Chapter of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council and the state governor-elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke, on Wednesday, said PDP would deliver the state for the party presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and his running mate in the 2023 election.

The governor-elect who made the assertion at the inauguration of the Osun State Chapter of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council in Osogbo said “as your Governor in Osun State, I need a President of our party at the federal level to support me as I deliver our five-point agenda to the good people of Osun State. An Atiku Presidency will strengthen our state and assist us to surmount the many challenges facing the state.

“Nigeria needs an Atiku presidency because he has the most updated, relevant and responsive manifesto among all presidential contenders. His plan for Nigeria fits into the aspirations of the Osun people for restructuring of the Federation, local government autonomy, anti-corruption, better infrastructure, national unity in diversity and good governance.

“Our votes must go for Atiku Abubakar because he is the most tested and trusted with sterling records of performance in and out of government. A combination of Atiku Abubakar and Dr Okowa at the presidency will take Nigeria to a prosperous level locally and internationally.

“Let us go out to mobilise our people. Let us march out as we did during the governorship election to again win Osun with even bigger margins for PDP.

“Our task is to deliver entire Osun votes for Atiku /Okowa ticket. It is doable and we must deliver.”

In his own remark at the occasion, Osun State Director General, Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign Management Committee, Hon Sunday Bisi, affirmed that the country is sinking on cracking security basement, requiring a pan-Nigerian patriot like Alhaji Atiku Abubakar for retrieval intervention.

The Director General who made the remark argued that the PDP Presidential Candidate has advanced security as the main thrust of his agenda and “we cannot agree with him less.

“Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, since his emergence as the Candidate of our great party has demonstrated beyond doubt, he is prepared for the job he seeks from Nigerians.

“He has updated his policy documents in partnership with avalanche of best brains amongst our teeming youths, to ingrain the present realities of the nation.”

“PDP in Osun State is poised to lead the way and galvanise the support of our people to deliver Nigeria with an overwhelming victory.”

Hon Bisi lamented the destruction of many facets of the Nigerian economy under the APC government, declaring “we are ready to launch out immediately to deliver on our mandate.

“We appreciate the confidence reposed in us by the party leader in the state, Senator Adeleke. We will work to ensure Alhaji Atiku Abubakar emerges the winner at Osun presidential elections.”

The event was attended by the Deputy Governor-elect of Osun state, Prince Sunday Adewusi, the state secretary of the party, Otunba Femi Careena; the Chairman of the Adeleke Transition committee, Dr Muyiwa Oladimeji; Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye, Akogun Lere Oyewumi, Hon Niyi Owolade, Hon Kolapo Alimi, Dr Peter Babalola, Alhaji Gani Olaoluwa, Sir Kunle Adepoju, Alhaji Kamar Ajisafe, Rasheed Aderibigbe, Rotimi Adeyenuwo among many other leaders.





ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

2023: Adeleke pledges to deliver Osun for Atiku

2023: Adeleke pledges to deliver Osun for Atiku