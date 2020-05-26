2022: Maintain zoning to sustain development in Anambra, aspirant urges PDP

An aspirant of the People Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2021 governorship election in Anambra State, Chief Valentine Ozigbo, said the zoning arrangement as generally accepted will sustain the socio-political and economic development currently witnessed in the state including peace and security.

Ozigbo, in a statement made available to Tribune Online by his media aide, Aziza Uko in Awka on Tuesday, appealed to political parties contesting the forthcoming election as well as the religious bodies, social-cultural organisation and pressure groups in the state to intensify their electoral campaign towards the zoning arrangement.

Ozigbo who is the immediate past Managing Director of Transcorp PLC Abuja noted that the zoning arrangement was established in the state by former Governor Peter Obi in 2014. he said the arrangement brought in the current administration of Governor Willie Obiano from the North.

He explained that it would be erroneous for people to view it as an All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) affair because Peter Obi initiated zoning in the governorship contest of Anambra State while he held sway as the governor under APGA.

He added that Obi acted in good faith and in accord with fairness and equity which enjoyed popular support among key stakeholders in Anambra State.

He stated: “It is a fact that the origin of a concept does not explain its entire being. The issue of zoning of the Anambra State governorship race has experienced a profound evolution since its conception and implementation in the state. Within the short time, it was adopted and practised in the state, it has overhauled the political landscape of the state.

“The reason why I make this point is that zoning is not just a party or a Peter Obi affair anymore. It is now a political construction embraced and advocated by key stakeholders.

“It is on record that since the inception of democracy in 1999, the South Zone took the first slot by Barrister Chinwoke Mbanunuju from 1999 to 2003, Dr Chris Ngige from Anambra Central took the second slot from 2003 to 2006.

“Mr Peter Obi from the same central zone completed the tenure from 2006 to 2010 after a court judgment nullified Ngige’s election and he recontested and won in 2010 to 2014 while the current governor, Chief Willie Obiano from Anambra North took over in 2014 and would complete his two terms on March 17, 2022.

“We the above illustration, I, therefore, wish to appeal to the conscience of the APGA, PDP, APC and other parties for the election, to ensure that the zoning arrangement and order is respected by all,” he noted.

Ozigbo urged the leadership of the PDP at the national level to be sensitive to the yearnings of the people of the Ndi Anambra South, adding that it is the turn for the Anambra South to produce the next governor in 2021.

He also urged the leadership of the state chapter of Ohaneze Ndigbo, headed by Chief Demian Okeke Ogene and the state council of traditional rulers led by Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Achebe to maintain the zoning arrangement campaign already existing in the state.