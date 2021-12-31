2021 in perspective

For a motley of reasons, 2021 would go down as one of the darkest years in Nigeria’s history. Except for a few intermittent instances of pleasurable news, the canvas of the overall realities was one long nightmarish stretch of tragedy, misfortune and melancholy. Both in the dusty domains of the North and the cold corridors of the South, security was at an all-time low. Food production slumped. The purchasing power of the naira was pummeled severally by a mounting inflation which refused to ease; unemployment soared thereby leading to an economic downturn never witnessed in a long while. Yet, 2021 was the year many had assumed would provide a speedy recovery from the previous pandemic year. The ravenous twin evil of banditry and kidnapping held sway; it was a cornucopia of unrest; 2021 marked a deliberately disconcerting assault on education, what with the repeated kidnap of schoolchildren, and the long but ruinous closure of schools. Tempers rose; nationalist fervours clashed; it was the year Nigeria’s unity almost broke at the seams. It was also the year of deaths which staggered the nation into a depressing sense of loss, as captured in this report by KEHINDE OYETIMI.

Buhari makes top military shake-up

On January 26, 2021, President Muhammadu Buhari made a top military shake-up. Leo Irabor is named Chief of Defence Staff, Ibrahim Attahiru became Chief of Army Staff, A. Z. Gambo became commander of the Navy, and I. O. Amao became commander of the Air Force. President Muhmmadu Buhari replaced the service chiefs with immediate effect. Femi Adesina, presidential spokesman, broke the news . The new service chiefs were Lucky Irabor, a major-general of the Nigerian army as chief of defence staff; Ibrahim Attahiru, chief of army staff; Awwal Gambo, chief of naval staff; and Isiaka Amao, chief of air staff.

Dutch court orders Shell Nigeria to pay Ogoni farmers punitive damages

It was reported on January 29, 2021 that a Dutch appeals court has ruled that the Nigerian branch of oil giant Shell is responsible for damage caused by leaks in the Niger Delta.The court ordered Shell Nigeria to pay compensation to Nigerian farmers, while the subsidiary and its Anglo-Dutch parent company were told to install equipment to prevent future damage. A group of farmers launched the case in 2008, alleging widespread pollution. Shell says the leaks were the result of “sabotage”. In a statement, Royal Dutch Shell said it was “disappointed” with the verdict. The judgment could have implications beyond Nigeria, in terms of corporate responsibility and the duty of care multinationals have to the people in the places where they operate. While the oil spills in this case happened from 2004 to 2007, pollution from leaking pipelines continues to be a major issue in the Niger Delta.

History is made: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala emerges WTO chief

World Trade Organisation’s (WTO) members made history on 15 February when the General Council agreed by consensus to select Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala of Nigeria as the organisation’s seventh Director-General. She took office on 1 March 2021, becoming the first woman and the first African to serve as Director-General. Her term of office will expire on 31 August 2025. A dual Nigerian-American national, she served as Nigeria’s finance minister and worked at the World Bank for several decades. On February 5, U.S. President Joe Biden endorsed her candidacy, breaking the stalemate between the U.S.-supported South Korean trade minister Yoo Myung-hee and Okonjo-Iweala, whom all the other WTO members rallied behind several months ago.

Okonjo-Iweala is expected to bring fresh energy to the trade body, which has been battered by former U.S. president Donald Trump’s scorn for multilateralism. In 2019, the Appellate Body, the world’s main court for trade disputes, stopped working because the U.S. consistently vetoed the appointment of new judges.

Kagara kidnapping

On February 17, a school pupil was killed and 27 others were abducted by armed men at around 3 AM from their school in Kagara, Niger State, Nigeria. Three members of the school’s staff and 12 of their relatives were also abducted.

Seven killed as military plane crashes in Abuja

A Nigerian military aircraft crashed near Abuja airport, killing all seven people on board, according to officials. “Sadly, all 7 personnel on board died in the crash,” Ibikunle Daramole, air force spokesman, said in a statement. The Beechcraft KingAir B350i aircraft crashed while returning to the Abuja airport after reporting engine failure en route to Minna, he said.

Bandits kidnap at least 317 schoolgirls at Jangebe

On February 26, suspected armed bandits reportedly raided a school dormitory in Zamfara overnight, a teacher and parent told AFP on Friday, raising fears of another mass kidnapping in the northern region.“More than 300 girls are unaccounted for after a headcount of remaining students,” said a teacher at the Government Girls Secondary School Jangebe who asked to remain anonymous. He said the attack happened around 1:00 am (midnight GMT) but did not provide details on the number of students present in the school at the time.

Nigeria receives 3.92 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine

An Emirate plane — Boeing 777300ER, carrying 3.92 million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport Abuja in Nigeria at 11.36 a.m. on March 2. The vaccine shipment was from COVAX, a global scheme to procure and distribute inoculations for free, as the world races to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the advent of the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus left many nations, with an initial restriction on travels. The Omicron variant of COVID-19 has been called a variant of concern by WHO based on the evidence that it has several mutations that may have an impact on how it behaves. There is still substantial uncertainty regarding Omicron and a lot of research underway to evaluate its transmissibility, severity and reinfection risk.

Afaka kidnapping

The Afaka kidnapping took place on 11 March, when armed gunmen attacked Federal College of Forestry Mechanization, Afaka, Igabi LGA, in Kaduna State and kidnapped 39 students just weeks after a similar attack in Jangebe, Zamfara State. The abducted comprised 23 females along with 16 males and was carried out late at night.It was the third incident of mass kidnapping from a school in northern Nigeria in the year 2021.

1844 inmates freed in Owerri prison break

The Owerri prison break took place in the early hours of April 5, when a mass prison break occurred in Owerri, Imo State, Nigeria. A large armed group arrived in pickup trucks and on buses carrying rocket-propelled grenades, machine guns and rifles. The group entered the prison’s yard by using explosives to break through the administrative block. The militants attempted to take over the armoury, but failed. The group released over 1,844 inmates from the jail. The attack was part of the insurgency in southeastern Nigeria and followed an attack in March. Over a dozen police officers and military personnel were killed in an assault on four police stations and several military checkpoints. It was believed the two attacks were perpetrated by the same group.

Abolongo prison break

837 awaiting trial inmates escaped from the Abolongo Correctional Centre in Oyo town when suspected gunmen attacked the facility.

The Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Correctional Service, Oyo State Command, Olanrewaju Anjorin, said all the 837 awaiting trial inmates were freed by the attackers, pointing out that the cell housing the convicts and the inmates were not vandalised.

He said that the Oyo Custodial Centre was established in 2007 with a capacity of 160 inmates, but had a total population of 907 at the time of the attack.

Tiwa Savage sex tape scandal

Tiwa Savage, the music star, shocked many in October when she revealed a plot by some people to blackmail her using her sex tape. Ultimately, the sex tape made its way to the social media and the backlash was mixed.

Greenfield University kidnapping

The Greenfield University kidnapping took place on April 20 when at least 20 students and 2 staff were kidnapped in Kasarami village, Chikun LGA, Kaduna State, during an attack by suspected armed bandits at Greenfield University. The remaining 14 students were released on 29 May 2021 after one month in captivity. This was Nigeria’s fourth kidnapping from an academic institution in 2021, and the fifth since December 2020, coming five weeks and six days after the Afaka kidnapping, in which 39 students were abducted.

Baba Ijesa rape saga

Yoruba actor, Olanrewaju Imiyinka, popularly known as Baba Ijesha was arrested on April 22 for allegedly molesting a minor, the foster daughter of his female colleague, Adekola Adekanya, also known as Princess, seven years ago. He was charged on six counts of sexual assault by penetration, indecent treatment of a child, and sexual assault, which contravene sections 259, 135, and 261 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2011, as well as 135, 263, and 262 Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

Nigeria’s Army Chief, Attahiru, 10 other top military officials die in plane crash.

Nigeria’s top-ranking army commander Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru and other military officers were killed on May 21, when their plane crashed in the country’s north. The incident occurred “due to inclement weather” as the plane was landing at the Kaduna International Airport, the armed forces said in a statement, adding that the crash “claimed the lives of 10 other officers including the crew”.

Twitter ban

On June 5, the Federal Government officially put an indefinite ban on Twitter, restricting it from operating in Nigeria after the social media platform deleted tweets made by the Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari warning the southeastern people of Nigeria, predominantly Igbo people, of a potential repeat of the 1967 Biafran Civil War due to the ongoing insurgency in Southeastern Nigeria.The government claimed that the deletion of the President’s tweets factored into their decision but it was ultimately based on “a litany of problems with the social media platform in Nigeria, where misinformation and fake news spread through it have had real world violent consequences”, citing the persistent use of the platform for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence.

Nigeria rearrests, extradites Nnamdi Kanu from Kenya

On June 27, Nnamdi Kanu was arrested in Kenya after he had jumped bail in Nigeria. He was arrested by Interpol and extradited to Nigeria where he was supposed to face trial.Kanu’s brother claimed that he had been arrested by the Kenyan police. Kenyan High Commissioner, Wilfred Machage, refuted this claim, stating that Kenyan authorities had not been involved in the arrest and challenged anyone to present evidence proving otherwise.

Gruesome murder of Super TV boss, Usifo Ataga

The gruesome murder of the Super TV boss, Usifo Ataga, took place at No. 19, Adewale Oshin St., Lekki Phase 1, Lagos State on June 15, 2021. Ataga was reportedly stabbed to death by one Miss Chidinma Ojukwu, a 300 level student of the University of Lagos and a mistress to the deceased. He was reported to have been killed a few days to his 50th birthday.

Bandits shoot down military plane, pilot escapes unhurt

On July 18, intense gunfire from bandits caused a Nigerian fighter jet to crash in northwestern Zamfara state, but the pilot survived by ejecting from the aircraft. Nigeria’s air force said the crash occurred when the Alpha jet, a light attack aircraft, was returning to base from a mission on the Zamfara-Kaduna border. The jet “came under intense enemy fire which led to its crash”, an air force statement said, but pilot Abayomi Dairo successfully ejected. Using his survival instincts, the pilot, who came under intense ground fire from the bandits, was able to evade them and sought refuge in nearby settlements awaiting sunset.” The pilot found his way to an army base “where he was finally rescued”.

Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Igboho, arrested in Cotonou

Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo also known as Sunday Igboho, was arrested in Cotonou, Benin Republic, on July 19. He was arrested at an airport in Cotonou on Monday night. He was arrested by the security forces in Benin Republic about three weeks after the Department of State Services declared him wanted for allegedly stockpiling arms, an allegation he denied.

President Buhari signs the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) into law

On 16th August, President Muhammadu Buhari signed the much awaited Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB or “the Bill”) 2021 into law. The signing of the Bill into law by the President is in furtherance to the passage of the Bill by both the Senate and the House of Representatives earlier in July 2021. Thus, the now Petroleum Industry Act, 2021 (PIA) will expectedly grow investors’ confidence in Nigeria’s Petroleum Industry and create more employment opportunities for the populace in the host communities.

CBN launches e-Naira, Nigeria’s digital currency

Nigeria central bank digital currency (CBDC), the eNaira, went live after an official launch by President Muhammadu Buhari on October 25. Buhari launched the eNaira at the State House in Abuja after a previous plan to unveil the digital currency on October 1 was put on hold. “We have become the first country in Africa and one of the first in the world to introduce a digital currency to our citizens,” Buhari said at the official launch. Nigeria is one of the five countries in the world to develop an official digital currency. 14 other countries are at the pilot stages of launching theirs.

21-storey building under construction collapses in Lagos

On November 1, a high-rise block of luxury flats under construction in the neighbourhood of Ikoyi in Lagos, Nigeria, collapsed. At least 42 people died. Fourscore Homes Limited,based in the neighbourhood of Ikoyi in Lagos, Nigeria, financed and was undertaking (including having commissioned subcontractors for) the construction of a trio of highrise buildings at 44BCD (or 20) Gerrard Road in Ikoyi, known as the 360 Degrees Towers. The company was headed by the Nigerian developer Femi Osibona. As of November 6, 42 people had been confirmed dead.An early official estimate stated that up to 40 workers were on the construction site at the time. Osibona was also at the site, and died in the collapse. His body was recovered on November 4. The Lagos state emergency agency stated that eight people were critically injured.

Gunmen burn over 20 passengers in Sokoto State

Armed gunmen ambushed a vehicle of 21 passengers traveling from Sabon Birni Local Government Area in Sokoto State on December 8. Some of the passengers including children who were traveling from the town of Sabon Birni to the town of Isa near the Nigerian border with Niger were then burnt to death.

Although another account suggests the number of those killed is around 30, some reports said the attackers deliberately set the vehicle on fire burning the occupants alive while another account indicates the fire ignited on the bus as a result of the attackers’ gunfire.

Murder of OAU MBA student

In November, Timothy Adegoke, MBA student of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State, reportedly died under mysterious circumstances while lodging at the Hilton Hotel and Resorts, Ile-Ife. The mystery surrounding his death was recieved with so many reactions both within and outside Nigeria. There have been allegations and counter-allegations after his body was retrieved from a shallow grave. The owner of the hotel, Rahman Adedoyin and his workers have been answering to the various charges surrounding the death of the MBA student.

Cost of cooking gas spikes

This year, like never before, the cost of cooking gas spiked significantly with a kilogram selling as much as N656. A 12.5kg cylinder sold for N8200 towards the end of year. This resultant effect saw many people groaning under the burden of cost, with many resorting to the use of firewood and coal for cooking purposes.

Obi Cubana’s mother’s burial

It was one of the most lavish burial ceremonies in Nigeria’s history. Obi Cubana, rich and popular socialite, had his friend gift him a foreign gold plated casket worth 30 million naira. He confirmed he got 246 cows from his friends. The burial had all kinds of obscenities and the unusual.

Abba Kyari and the Hushpuppi scandal

Earlier in the year, Hushpuppi, also known as Ramon Abbas, while facing financial criminal charges in the United States implicated one of Nigeria’s most decorated super cop, Abba Kyari of being a beneficiary of his frauds. This pitched the public against the cop, with the public outcry for Kyari’s arrest, immediate expulsion from the police force and an extradition to answer for the alleged crime.

Shocking deaths, painful exits

Professor Ibidapo-Obe

Oyewusi Ibidapo-Obe was a Nigerian professor of Systems Engineering, educational administrator and Vice chancellor of the University of Lagos.He died on January 3 from COVID-19 complications during the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria. He served as a Visiting Research Associate Professor in the Department of Civil Engineering at the State University of New York at Buffalo, USA (1980–1981). In 2007, he was a Visiting Research Professor at Texas Southern University in Houston, USA. He was appointed as the Vice chancellor of the University of Lagos in year 2000, succeeding Jelili Adebisi Omotola. He was later succeeded by Tolu Olukayode Odugbemi in 2007 after his successful tenure.

Aminu Isa Kontagora

Colonel Aminu Isa Kontagora served as the governor of Benue State, from August 1996 to August 1998 during the military regime of General Sani Abacha. He was also governor of Kano State from September 1998 to May 1999 during the transitional regime of General Abdulsalami Abubakar, handing over power to the elected executive governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso on 29 May 1999. Aminu died on January 10, following complications from COVID-19.

Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu (rtd)

Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Godwin Kanu was a Nigerian military officer and state governor. Early in his career he fought for the Biafran side in the Nigerian Civil War and in July 1975 he was appointed to Murtala Muhammed’s Supreme Military Council. After military president Olusegun Obasanjo came to power, Kanu was appointed military governor of Imo State and then Lagos State. Returning to the military, he became Chief of Naval Staff and later served with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon. In retirement he was a pro-democracy campaigner and called for decentralisation of power and increased federalism. Kanu died on 13 January 2021 of complications from the COVID-19 virus.

Jubril Martins-Kuye

Jubril Martins-Kuye was a Nigerian politician. After studying in Nigeria and the United States he qualified as an accountant before entering politics. Martins-Kuye was originally a member of the Social Democratic Party and served as a senator. He joined the United Nigeria Congress Party (UNCP) towards the end of the Sani Abacha regime. After unsuccessfully standing as the People’s Democratic Party candidate for governor of Ogun State in 1999 he was appointed minister of state for finance by President Olusegun Obasanjo, a position he held until 2003. In 2010 he became minister of commerce and industry in the cabinet of Acting President Goodluck Jonathan. He died on January 17, 2021.

Chief Lateef Jakande

Chief Lateef Kayode Jakande was a journalist who became governor of Lagos State from 1979 to 1983, and later Minister of Works under the Sani Abacha military regime (1993–98). As governor of Lagos, his administration was effective and open and implemented the cardinal policies of his party. He introduced housing and educational programs targeting the poor, building new neighbourhood primary and secondary schools and providing free primary and secondary education. He gave poor people’s children education and many of them are now very prominent in the society today. He established the Lagos State University and the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos’ house is named after the former governor. Jakande’s government constructed over 30,000 housing units. He died on February 11, 2021.

Yinka Odumakin

Yinka Odumakin was a human rights activist and politician. Until his death, he was the national publicity secretary of Afenifere, a Pan-Yoruba socio-cultural group. Odumakin played a key role in the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) that fought the government of Sani Abacha after the annulment of the 1993 Nigerian presidential election. He was among the spokespersons of the Southern and Middle Belt Leader’s Forum (SMBLF). He was the spokesman of Muhammadu Buhari when he contested the 2011 Nigerian presidential election under the defunct Congress for Progressive Change. In 2014, during the government of Goodluck Jonathan, Odumakin and his wife were the only married couple among the 492-member 2014 National Conference which was held in Abuja, Nigeria. He was also a known critic of Muhammadu Buhari’s government. He died on April 3, 2021.

T.B. Joshua

Temitope Balogun Joshua, popularly known as T. B. Joshua, was a charismatic pastor, televangelist, and philanthropist. He was the leader and founder of Synagogue, Church of All Nations (SCOAN), a Christian megachurch that runs the Emmanuel TV television station from Lagos. Joshua was widely known across Africa and Latin America and had a large social media presence with over 6,000,000 fans on Facebook. His YouTube channel, Emmanuel TV, had over 1,000,000 subscribers and was the most-viewed Christian ministry on the platform before the channel was suspended by YouTube this year for alleged homophobic hate speech. Joshua was described by media outlets as the “Oprah of Evangelism” and “YouTube’s most popular pastor”. He died on June 5, 2021.

Victoria Nwanyiocha Aguyi-Ironsi

Victoria Nwanyiocha Aguyi-Ironsi was the second First Lady of Nigeria from 16 January 1966 to 29 July 1966. She was the widow of General Johnson Aguiyi-Ironsi who was the first Nigerian military head of state and who was killed in Ibadan in a countercoup led by Murtala Muhammed which led to the installation of Yakubu Gowon. The advent of the office of the First Lady of Nigeria came with Ironsi. Aguiyi-Ironsi brought prestige to the office. She was often garbed in traditional outfits and her style was described as “pretty and effortlessly regal”. Aguiyi-Ironsi died on 23 August 2021, at Federal Medical Centre Umuahia after suffering a stroke. She was 97.

Victor Olaotan

Victor Olaotan was a Nigerian actor best known in his leading role of the soap opera Tinsel. He began his career as an actor when he joined the University of Ibadan theatre group, where he met other artistes, such as Professor Wole Soyinka and Jimi Solanke among others. He became an actor at the age of 15 years through a teacher who was a member of the Ori Olokun Theatre group in the early 70’s, prior to the death of his father. After his father died, he traveled to the United States in 1978 but returned to Nigeria in 2002 to continue his career in acting. He became more popular in 2013 after his leading role in a Nigerian soap opera Tinsel that began airing in August 2008. The veteran actor was involved in a motor accident in October 2016 and suffered nervous system injury. He was driving to a movie set when the accident took place around Apple Junction, in Festac, Lagos.Olaotan died on 26 August 2021 aged 69 due to brain injury caused by the car accident he was involved in.

Sir Victor Uwaifo

Victor Efosa Uwaifo was a Nigerian musician, writer, sculptor, and musical instrument inventor, university lecturer, music legend, and Commissioner for Arts, Culture and Tourism. He was the winner of the first gold disc in Africa (Joromi) released in 1965 and seven other gold discs in Guitar boy, Arabade, Ekassa series and Akwete music. He recorded under the name “Victor Uwaifo and His Titibitis”.In 1995, Uwaifo was invited by the United Nations Staff Day International Committee to perform during the UN Golden Jubilee celebration. He was cited in the Grove Dictionary of Music and Musicians, 1983 edition, documented in the “Who’s Who in Nigeria”, “Who’s Who in Africa”, “Who’s Who in the Commonwealth”, and “Men and Women of Distinction in the Commonwealth” sections. He was an Honorary Member of the Biographical Advisory Council, Cambridge, England; a member of both the Performing Right Society, and of the Advisory Board of American Heritage University, California, US. He was the first Nigerian to win a gold disc in Africa, (Joromi) released in 1965 at the age of 24 years old. Uwaifo’s hobbies included swimming, bodybuilding, gaming, reading and writing. He was a Christian and married with children. He was also a lecturer at the Department of Fine and Applied Arts at the University of Benin, Benin City, Edo State, Nigeria. He died on 28 August 2021 at the age of 80.

Baba Suwe

Babatunde Omidina was an actor and comedian popularly known as Baba Suwe.Omidina began acting in 1971 but came into limelight after he featured in a movie titled, Omolasan, a film produced by Obalende. He became more popular after he featured in Iru Esin, produced by Olaiya Igwe in 1997. He had featured in and produced several Nigerian movies such as Baba Jaiye jaiye, a movie that featured Funke Akindele and Femi Adebayo, the son of the veteran actor Adebayo Salami. In 2011, he was accused of cocaine trafficking by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, an allegation that was described as false and defamatory by the ruling of the Lagos high court of law. His solicitor was the late Bamidele Aturu, a lawyer and human rights activist. Omidina died on 22 November 2021.

Soun of Ogbomoso

The Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Jimoh Oyewumi Ajagungbade III, died on December 12, 2021. He was 95 years after he reigned for 48 years.Oba Oyewumi was selected as the 20th Ṣọún of Ògbómọ̀ṣọ́. Oyewumi succeeded his third cousin, Oba Salami Ajiboye Itabiyi on October 24, 1973, and took the royal name Ajagungbade (Ajágungbádé) III, used by both his father and grandfather, meaning «One who fights a war to receive the crown.» During his reign, he built a modern palace and facilitated the development of Ogbomoso into a more industrious town. He was the longest serving Soun in history.

Obadiah Mailafia

Obadiah Mailafia was a development economist, international polymath, central banker, statesman and the 2019 Nigeria Presidential election Candidate of African Democratic Congress (ADC). He was a former official of the African Development Bank Group and one-time Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). He was also the Chief of Staff of the African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States (ACP), the 79-nation multilateral development institution based in Brussels, Belgium. Mailafia died from Covid-19 on September 19 at the National Hospital, Abuja, Nigeria.

