20 UI students get UIMGA scholarships

The University of Ibadan Muslim Graduates Association (UIMGA) has awarded scholarships to 20 students of the institution.

Nineteen undergraduates and one postgraduate student of the university who benefitted from the programme were presented their cheques totalling N575,000 on Monday.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony held at the university’s central mosque, the president of the association, Alhaji Abdulmajeed Imran, revealed that the association had awarded scholarships totalling N10 million in the last 15 years.

Imran noted that awarding scholarships remained one of the cardinal programmes of the association, adding that the 15th edition was rescheduled for 2021 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic which necessitated the shutdown of schools in 2020.

He urged the beneficiaries to be good ambassadors of Islam and give back to the society by supporting Muslims and non-Muslims alike who are in need.

He also advised them to inculcate the culture of discipline and sacrifice in order to make the society better for all.

The chairman of the scholarship committee, Alhaji Abdullah Adelakun, said the scheme was designed to support Muslim students with financial challenges as part of the association’s drive to contribute to the development of humanity.

Adelakun also admonished the beneficiaries on punctuality, discipline and positive mental attitude, advising them to support the association by mobilising donors to sustain the programme in future.

A pep talk was delivered by a renowned counsellor, Alhaja Aminat Arogundade.

