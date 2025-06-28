184 CUSTECH students receive NELFUND disbursement

A total of 184 students of Confluence University of Science and Technology (CUSTECH), Osara, have received their tuition fee disbursements from the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND).

The Vice-Chancellor, Engr. Prof. Abdulrahman Asipita Salawu, FNSE, disclosed this during the inauguration of the university’s maiden Student Representative Council (SRC) held on campus. He confirmed that all beneficiaries from CUSTECH had received their funds in full, down to the last kobo.

Prof. Salawu commended the Federal Government for the initiative, which is designed to ease the financial burden of tuition fees for students across the country. He emphasised that the intervention would significantly enhance access to quality education for deserving students.

In a separate interview, the Bursar of the university, Mr John Alaji, FCNA, verified that all NELFUND beneficiaries in CUSTECH had been credited accordingly.

One of the beneficiaries, Suleiman Luqman Onoruoyiza, a 400-level Computer Science student, expressed his excitement upon receiving the payment alert. “This support has eased my financial stress and allowed me to focus more on my studies. I am grateful to NELFUND and the Federal Government for this opportunity,” he said.

Meanwhile, Confluence University of Science and Technology (CUSTECH), Osara, Kogi State, played host to renowned broadcast and investigative journalist, Babajide Kolade Otitoju of Television Continental (TVC), and his team during a media tour of the institution.

The media visit was aimed at showcasing the remarkable progress and infrastructural development in the university, driven by the commitment of the Kogi State Government to advancing education.

Speaking during the tour, Otitoju expressed amazement at the rapid transformation of the institution within just five years of its establishment. He noted that the quality of ongoing projects reflects the government’s dedication to providing world-class education.

The veteran journalist inspected key projects including the near-completed Faculty of Engineering, Faculty of Law, and the University Senate Building. He also visited the university hostels and interacted with male and female students in their halls of residence.

Otitoju further commended the Vice-Chancellor, Engr. Prof. Abdulrahman Asipita Salawu, FNSE, for his visionary leadership and proactive efforts in driving the institution’s growth. He stated that projects which were under construction during his last visit had been completed, while new ones had commenced.

In his remarks, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Salawu, thanked Otitoju and his team for documenting and publicising the developmental strides of the Kogi State Government under the leadership of His Excellency, Alh. Usman Ahmed Ododo. He emphasised the governor’s unwavering support for education and infrastructural advancement in the state.

The tour was attended by the Kogi State Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development, Hon. Abanika Taiye, and the Director of Physical Planning and Development, CUSTECH, Builder Ismael Adoke, among other officials.

