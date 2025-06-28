Court jails 14 Chinese cyber criminals, orders deportation

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos on Friday convicted and sentenced 14 Chinese nationals for their involvement in cyber-terrorism and internet fraud.

The court, presided over by Justice Daniel Osiagor, arrived at the decision following a plea bargain agreement between the convicts and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In addressing the court, counsel for the EFCC, Spiff Owede, urged the court to adopt the plea deal, after which the charges were re-read and the defendants changed their pleas from not guilty to guilty.

The convicts, Su Zong Gen, Li Zhong Chang, Chen Gui Ping, Li Xiang Long, San Feng Zhang, Jia Yang, Jia Zhi Hao, Liu Chuang, Yu Hai Ging, Zhao Xiao Liang, Dai Li, Tao Kun, Mao Bu Yi, and Zhao Zi Cheng, were among a syndicate of 792 suspects arrested during the EFCC’s sting operation tagged ‘Eagle Flush’ on 19 December 2024, in Lagos.

They were arraigned on separate charges bordering on cyber-terrorism and internet fraud.

One charge stated that the convicts deliberately accessed computer systems to destabilise Nigeria’s economy and social structures, an offence punishable under Section 18 of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015 (as amended in 2024).

Following their guilty plea, prosecution counsel urged the court to convict them. Defence counsel, Segun Bello, did not oppose the plea.

Justice Osiagor sentenced each of the defendants to one year’s imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₦1 million.

The judge also ordered that all items recovered from the syndicate be forfeited to the Federal Government.

Furthermore, he directed the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service to ensure their deportation to China within seven days of completing their prison terms.

