181 students presented JAMB forms in Ibadan

Aimed at the advancement of the education sector in Oyo State, a non-governmental organisation, ALA Care Foundation has presented JAMB forms to 181 Secondary school leavers in Ibadan South East local government.

Speaking at the event, the founder, ALA Care Foundation, Mr Oludamilola Oluwole Ala, said the gesture was in complementing the efforts of Governor Seyi Makinde’s administration in education.

He enjoined the 181 secondary school leavers to be diligent in their studies and be keen on proceeding to higher Institutions of their choice.

Ala explained that the gesture is in living up to its Corporate Social Responsibility.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology Barrister Abdulrahman Abdulraheem appreciated the efforts of ALA Care Foundation aimed at improving the standard of education in the state.

The commissioner, who was represented by Pastor Adewale Oluwole, urged the 181 recipients to make good use of the education opportunity given them.





Also speaking, the Chairman of the occasion, Mr Joseph Olasunkanmi, who is the PDP Senatorial Candidate for Oyo South, promised to give full scholarships to the three best students among the recipients.

Tegbe commended the founder of ALA Care Foundation for the initiative and pledged his continuous support with the foundation.

Tegbe also reiterated his commitment to ensure that those recipients of free JAMB forms that score above 200 will be supported to pursue their dreams.

In their separate remarks, former Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Dr Idowu Oyeleke; Special Adviser to the Governor on Culture and Tourism, Honourable Akeem Ige and the Principal of Ibadan Grammar School, Molete, Mr Johnson Oladejo appreciated the foundation for complementing the state government’s efforts in education.

Speaking, coordinator, ALA Care Foundation, Comrade Gbolagade Ajibade encouraged the beneficiaries to be up and doing in their educational pursuit.

Ajibade assured that students with good scores will be adequately rewarded by the foundation.

