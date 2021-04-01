150 resident doctors join strike action in Bauchi

By Ishola Michael - Bauchi
In Bauchi, over 150 resident doctors who are members of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) have joined the ongoing nationwide strike action.

The members who are working in ATBUTH, Bauchi and Federal Medical Centre in Azare were seen sitting in groups at the two hospitals in compliance with the directives of the national body.

While speaking to our Correspondent, Branch Chairman of NARD in Bauchi, Dr Mohammed Nur Algazali, said that the branch has no option but to join the strike because according to him the struggle is for the benefit of all health workers saying that, “The situation is pathetic and unfortunate, but, we just have to embark on the strike action to press home our demands.”

He said that “Yes, we are complying with the directive of our national body for a total indefinite nationwide strike and all centres are to comply based on what is contained in the communique.”

Muhammad Algazali added that; “All Teaching Hospitals and Federal Medical Centers in Nigeria have fully complied. We too in Bauchi, have complied. About 150 of our members have withdrawn their services”

The NARD branch Chairman lamented that “some members have worked for more than three months without receiving a dime, we are working tirelessly yet nothing to show for the hardwork.”

He added that “here in Bauchi, we lost some of our members while fighting Lassa fever, I was a victim too, it was the grace of God that kept me alive till today and yet we are not treated well the way it should be. Many of those on Housemanship were not paid for several months and you know that they need the money to keep themselves.”

Muhammad Algazali said: “We have to be contributing money to ensure that they have something to keep soul and body together. What we give them is something very meagre, that is the reason for the action we took.”

He said that the “government is not sincere because this agreement was entered into in 2017 and yet no attempt has been made to work with it. If it is implemented, it will be for the good of the entire health workers in the country.”

