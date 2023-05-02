A Jigawa state-born lawmaker in the House of Representatives, Hon. Abubakar Makki Yanlema, on Tuesday said he joined the race for Speakership to win big for democracy.

Making the assertion on Tuesday, while speaking with pressmen, Hon. Yanlema disclosed that his home state, Jigawa deserves to produce the next Speaker of the House of Representatives in the light of its contribution to APC’s victory in the just concluded 2023 General elections

According to him, In the recent history of participatory democracy in Nigeria, Kano, Katsina, and Sokoto states from Northwest Nigeria have all produced the leadership of the 360-man National Assembly.

He said, ” considering the role Jigawa state played to bring about the continuity of APC government, you will not but agree with me that this time around, Jigawa deserves to produce the next Speaker.”

“I have made it clear that I’m not a surrogate in the race, I believe in my ability and capacity to lead the 360-man Assembly, and I am in the race to win the trophy for Nigerian democracy”

Abubakar Makki Yanlema who revealed that members of the National Assembly are one collective entity that works for the interest of Nigeria irrespective of party affiliation.

Je said, “When it comes to politics in the House, we work for Nigeria, we look at ourselves as one irrespective of political affiliations, all in the interests of nation-building”

The federal lawmaker who won a massive reelection to the Green chamber welcomed high-calibre aspirants currently jostling for the Speakership, adding that his pedigree would see him tower above others in the race

Makki who ruled out the possibility of stepping down for anyone, however, pledged to work with the leadership of the party to ensure a credible candidate emerged by the end of the day.