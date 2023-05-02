The Minister of State for Labour, Employment and Industrial Relations in Uganda, Colonel Charles Okello Engola, was on Tuesday shot dead by one of his military bodyguards as he was entering his vehicle to go to work.

The Uganda police, while sharing preliminary information about the killing of the minister, said the deceased was gunned down at 8:00 am in the Kyanja suburb of Kampala.

Uganda police spokesman, Fred Enanga, said, “The shooting was done by one of the minister’s bodyguards who also fired several shots at close range. The shooter then fled the scene to the trading centre at Kyanja Ring Road where he entered a salon and shot himself.”

The police mouthpiece said the investigations were in the early stages.

“We have dispatched crime scene experts who will use advanced technology to determine what exactly the cause of the murder was,” he added.

According to The Independent, eyewitnesses said the Uganda People’s Defence Force soldier complained about non-payment of his wages and mistreatment before he shot himself.

A photo of the crime scene that has gone viral on social media shows the minister’s body in a blue Kaunda suit lying in a pool of blood next to his official car.