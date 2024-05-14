We all understand the distress of losing money, jewellery, or other cherished possessions, especially when it could have been prevented with the right precautions. One word we are all too familiar with and hope to never encounter is “pickpocket.” A pickpocket is a skilled thief who specialises in stealing items from people’s pockets or bags, particularly in crowded areas.

These nimble-fingered individuals employ techniques such as misdirection, distraction, and sleight of hand to stealthily pilfer valuables without their victims noticing.

Here are 10 smart tricks to help you protect yourself from pickpockets:

Store Money in Different Places

Don’t put all your eggs in one basket. Divide your money and hide it in multiple places on your person. For example, separate your smallest bills into the wallet you’ll use most frequently (since it will be on display the most often). Keep larger bills in a more secure holder, like a money belt or a hidden pocket in your underwear or first layer of clothing. Hide emergency funds in unlikely containers of little apparent value, such as a mint tin or a box of feminine hygiene products.

Carry only what you need

Plan your day before heading out. Decide how much cash you’ll need for that outing, with perhaps a little extra to cover unforeseen expenses. Don’t bring more than you expect to spend.

Hold Money Where You Can See It

Avoid using your back pockets. Keep your wallet, change purse, and other holders front and centre, where you’re more likely to spot thieving hands. If side pockets are the only option, use those.

Be Aware of Your Surroundings

Knowing when and where you’re most vulnerable is crucial. Stay conscious of your environment, especially in crowded places or touristy areas.

Avoid Using a Backpack

Backpacks are easy targets for pickpockets. Opt for crossbody bags or shoulder bags with zippers or closures.

Know the Tricks Pickpockets Use

Familiarise yourself with common pickpocket techniques, such as misdirection, distraction, and compassion. Be cautious when someone bumps into you or engages you in conversation suddenly.

Use Anti-Theft Supplies

Consider pickpocket-proof accessories like hidden pockets, money belts, and anti-slash bags. These can make it harder for thieves to access your valuables. Also, invest in clothing with hidden pockets. These could reduce your chances of being robbed on the street. There are many different types you can buy, like jackets with inside pockets, shorts, underwear, T-shirts, and more.

Don’t Show Off Your Stuff

Keep your gadgets, jewellery, and expensive items discreet. Flaunting them can attract unwanted attention.

Avoid Putting Things in Your Back Pockets

Back pockets are prime targets. Keep your valuables in front or inside pockets instead.

Have Tight Pockets

Loose pockets make it easier for pickpockets. Ensure your pockets are snug and secure.

Remember, being vigilant and proactive can significantly reduce the risk of falling victim to pickpockets. Safe travels!

