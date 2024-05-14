Having a lookalike can be fascinating, especially when you receive compliments like “oh, you look alike” or questions like “are you twins?” from people. While some find it intriguing, others find it peculiar.

However, we’ve observed Nigerian celebrities who share a striking resemblance with other famous personalities, both locally and globally.

Tribune Online list seven Nigerian celebrities who could easily be mistaken for twins due to their remarkable lookalike status.

1. Wale Ojo and Reno Omokri

Wale Ojo, a Nigerian actor known for his roles in both Nollywood and international films, and Reno Omokri, a Nigerian author, lawyer, and political commentator, share several facial similarities.

Their facial expressions and mannerisms can sometimes appear alike, further adding to the resemblance.

While they are not related, their similar appearances could easily lead to confusion, especially in photographs or videos where their features are highlighted.

2. Omowunmi Dada and Tiwi

Nollywood actress Omowunmi Dada bears a striking resemblance to Boluwatiwi, the wife of Kunle Remi.

Fans have been quick to notice their uncanny similarity, especially since Kunle Remi announced his engagement to Tiwi.

Some even mistook Boluwatiwi for the bride following their engagement due to their resemblance.

3. Uti Nwachukwu and Gbenro Ajibade

Uti Nwachukwu and Gbenro Ajibade, prominent figures in the Nigerian entertainment industry, are renowned for their striking resemblance.

Their similar appearances have led fans to speculate about them being long-lost brothers.

Both successful models, actors, and TV personalities, Nwachukwu gained fame after winning Big Brother Africa in 2010, while Ajibade started as a model before venturing into acting and TV presenting.

Despite pursuing different career paths, they have maintained a close friendship and frequently collaborate on projects, showcasing their passion and dedication to Nigerian entertainment.

4. Diakite and Rema

Diakite, an Ivorian woman, captured the spotlight on social media due to her striking resemblance to the Nigerian pop sensation, Rema.

After a performance by Rema in Ivory Coast in 2019, the singer took deliberate steps to meet her. Their interaction, which piqued the interest of their fans, became a noteworthy moment.

5. Femi Kuti and Kalu Ikeagwu

Femi Kuti, son of the iconic musician Fela Kuti, is celebrated worldwide for his musical prowess, while Kalu Ikeagwu is a highly acclaimed Nollywood actor recognized for his talent and charm.

Despite pursuing different paths in the entertainment industry, Femi and Kalu bear a remarkable resemblance, with their distinct facial features often drawing comparisons.

Although they are not biologically related, their striking similarity suggests they could easily be mistaken for siblings.

6. Funke Akindele and Taraji P. Henson

The resemblance between American actress Taraji P. Henson and Nollywood actress Funke Akindele are so uncanny that they could easily swap places in films without anyone noticing.

Taraji, known for her roles in “Think Like A Man” and “Empire,” bears such a striking similarity to Funke Akindele that fans on Instagram have remarked that she could easily be mistaken for Taraji at any time.

7. Genevieve Nnaji and Ivie Okujaye

Fans have often speculated about the relationship between Nnaji and Okujaye, debating whether they are related or merely doppelgangers due to their striking resemblance. Some even suggest they could convincingly portray sisters in a film.

Despite their physical similarities, their backgrounds differ: Nnaji is a highly accomplished actress in Nollywood with numerous awards, while Okujaye, also an actress and producer, gained prominence after winning the Amstel Malta Box Office reality show in 2009.

Beyond their looks, both women possess natural acting talent that has captivated audiences, leading to frequent comparisons between them.

