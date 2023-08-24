It is always important to recall the World Health Organisation (WHO)’s definition of health: Health is a state of complete physical, mental and social wellbeing. It is also good to remember that these three components of health are not mutually exclusive but very closely intertwined. A problem in one area of health often exerts an influence on other aspects. Thus, it goes without saying that what goes on in the work place, the culture and ambience, will impact on our physical as well as mental well-being. How can we improve mental health in the work place for everyone?

The major problems in most work environments stem from oppressive superiors: bullying, insults, humiliation and embarrassment; psychological, physical or sexual harassment; work overload; hostile and unfriendly environment; poor or irregular remuneration and rigid working hours and lack of consideration or flexibility for example – to pregnant or nursing mothers.

What can we do: