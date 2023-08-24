NAHCO Aviation Academy, a fully owned subsidiary of the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc, has been accredited as an Approved Training Organisation (ATO) by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

The accreditation which came after a process conducted by the regulatory body saw the new company excel in all aspects of evaluation.

In a letter to the Head of the Academy dated March 21, 2023, the NCAA declared that having met all the requirements set forth before accreditation can be enabled, that “NAHCO Aviation Academy has met the requirements for approval as an approved training organisation in compliance with the Nig. CARs.

“The approval of the Aviation Academy as an ATO is in line with NAHCO ‘s commitment to provide the industry with highly trained manpower for next generation aviation services. As an ATO, the Academy is now authorised to offer a wide range of courses to airlines, ground handling services provider, licensed customs agents, provider of security service in aviation and members of the public who are aspiring to obtain aviation certifications.

The Academy is accredited to provide training in Operations Assistant/Officer, Cargo Services Assistant/Officer, Flight Services Officers (Load Controllers), Ground Support Equipment (GSE) Operatives (Cat A,B & C) and Passenger Handling Personnel.

Speaking on the new development, Senior Manager, New Business, NAHCO Plc, Mr Emmanuel Illah, said: “these comprehensive training programmes are designed to cater to key stakeholders in the aviation value chain and individuals aspiring to pursue a career in the aviation industry.”

Illah stated that NAHCO Aviation Academy’s team of highly experienced internal and external Faculty members will offer training in key aspects of the industry even as efforts are being made to ensure the sustenance of state of the art facilities which impressed the NCAA’s team.

Speaking on the motive for the establishment of the training school, Illah said it became imperative for NAHCO, a big industry player in the country and the West Africa sub-region to begin to think of the future of the industry and to provide quality manpower that would not only sustain the industry but elevate it to the next level.