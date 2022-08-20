Paris Club refund: NGF took $100m from us for state elections — Consultants

The consultants working on the London and Paris Club refunds on Saturday alleged that the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) demanded and received the sum of $100 million to prosecute elections in some states.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja on behalf of the Lead Consultants, Senator Ned Nwoko, alleged that when he submitted a bill of $350 million as the consultancy fee, the state governors demanded to be paid 50 percent of it before it could be honored.

He said a former chairman of the forum had explained it to him that the money was needed to prosecute elections in Bauchi, Ekiti and Ondo states.

According to him, the Ministry of Justice intervened and the governors eventually received the sum of $100 million.

Nwoko revealed that the money being owed to the consultants was $68 million and not $418 million that has been in public space.

According to him, the consultants have nothing to do with $418 million, which he said must be a miscalculation.

He absolved the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami of any wrongdoing as he said the minister was only trying to ensure that the law was obeyed.

Nwoko stated that the agreements and judgment being executed were reached before the advent of the present administration.

The Lead Consultants also accused the current chairman of the NGF and Governor of Ekiti state, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, of telling a litany of lies of over the payment to the consultants.

Details later….

