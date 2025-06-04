10 best Android tablets in 2025

For some time, the Android tablet was not in the market as it used to. Manufacturers have introduced more features that would serve the customers better. These tablets are satisfactory and can serve various purposes.

They have amazing features; their batteries are efficient, both front and rear cameras would give you a perfect snapshot, they have quad-speakers, an HD display, and so on.

Here are the best Android tablets in 2025 as listed by beebom.com:

1. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra leads as one of the best android tablets out there. It is an upgraded version of the S9 Ultra. This tablet has quad-speakers, 11,2000mAh battery and an in-display fingerprint scanner. It also comes with an accessory, the S Pen and a 14.6-inch AMOLED 2X panel, an anti-reflective tech that ensures visibility outdoors.

2. OnePlus Pad 2

OnePlus Pad 2 is another Android tablet you should look out for. It has a 12.1-inch display, 8GB RAM, and 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage. The tablet is powered by a 9510mAh battery that works faster than every previous version of OnePlus tablets. It also has a single rear 13MP for pictures and 8MP for video calls.

3. Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

This is another top device you should consider. It offers a complete experience with its AMOLED 2X display and 1848 x 2960 pixels resolution. This tablet comes with 256GB, dual rear cameras, 13+8MP, and front cameras of 12+12MP. It has a 11200mAh battery, including excellent-sounding speakers.

4. Google Pixel Tablet

This tablet is a smart device created by Google to also cater to home displays. It has a four-speaker stereo setup, powered by a large (7020mAh) battery. Its storage capacity is 128GB, RAM, 8GB, and also equipped with 8MP front and rear cameras.

5. Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, unlike the S10, which has a Dimension 9300+. But they have the same display, the 120Hz 2X AMOLED panel. The S9 has Wi-Fi and Cellular options, storage is 256GB, and it is a 13-inch Android tablet.

6. Xiaomi Pad 7

This Xiaomi Pad 7 is actually one of the best Android tablets. It has features such as an 11-inch LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 3200 x 2136 pixels, 8GB RAM, and 128 GB. The tablet comes with a HyperOS 2.0 based on Android 15, including an 8850mAh battery that charges faster at 45W.

7. Lenovo Tab P12 Pro

Lenovo Tab P12 Pro is exceptional for its 3K resolution 12.7-inch LCD and its big and lasting battery, 10200mAh, that can charge at 30W. It has Quad JBL speakers, 8GB RAM, and 128GB. In addition, its front camera is 13MP, rear camera is 8MP. Lenovo P12 Pro is an Android tablet you would enjoy for both productivity tasks and entertainment.

8. Xiaomi Redmi Pad Pro

This tablet is worth investing in. It has a 12.1-inch 2.5k display with 500 nits of brightness and Gorilla Glass 3. It is powered by Snapdragon 7s Gen 2, including a mega battery of 10,000mAh. There is also a front and rear camera of 8MP and a UFS 2.2 storage. You should opt for Xiaomi Redmi Pad Pro because it has amazing features for documents, games, videos, calls and so on.

9. Amazon Fire HD 10

The Amazon Fire HD 10 is a very affordable tablet you can find. It has a full GD display, 32GB storage, and 3GB RAM. Its storage is expandable through a micro SD card. The tablet uses a Type-C port at 15W. It also includes dual speakers, a 5 MP front and rear camera, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

10. BOOX Note Air 4C

The BOOX tablet is unique for its E-ink displays combined with Android. It comes with a white E-ink 2480 x 1860 pixels and a 10.3-inch black display. There is also 64GB storage, 6GB RAM, Type-C port, dual speakers, and a 3,700mAh battery. The BOOX Note Air 4C Android tablet is designed for readers, note takers, and creative artists.