2025: 10 affordable Android phones in Nigeria

You don’t have to spend a lot to own a phone. As of today, in Nigeria, there are affordable Android phones. They all have the necessary features a phone should have: long-lasting batteries, exceptional cameras, large storage, and so on.

Below are the affordable Android phones in Nigeria, according to SiliconAfrica:

1. Tecno Pop 5 Go (N45,500- 47,000)

Tecno Pop 5 Go is the least affordable of the Android phones discussed. It has a 5.7-inch display with a good processor that is capable of handling basic duties. Its camera would give you a wonderful photography experience. It is also equipped with a wireless radio for your convenience. The Tecno Pop 5 Go battery, 4000mAh, makes the phone more reliable.

2. Oppo A3S (N49,800+52,500)

Oppo A3S is a phone that offers an incredible experience. It has a large 6.2-inch HD screen and a rear digital camera of 13MP and 8MP selfie cameras that are quite clear for a regular picture. Its 4230mAh battery is all you need; with a single charge, it lasts all day. It has 16GB of storage that can be expanded with a microSD card.

3. Itel A56 Pro (N49,990- 53,000)

The Itel A56 Pro has every necessary feature a phone should have. It is an improvement of its previous version, A55. This phone has a large 4000mAh battery, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. Itel A56 is classic and easy to operate.

4. Itel A58 (N50,000- 54,000)

The Itel A58 is an affordable Android phone that has every primary application you would definitely need. It has a large 6.6-inch display and 16GB of storage. Its cameras are quite simple; 5MP for front and 5MP for rear. The Itel A58 long lasting battery (4000mAh) will definitely keep you going.

5. Tecno Pop 6 Go (N50,000- 56,000)

The Tecno Pop 6 Go has a massive 6.1-inch display for everyday use and a 480 x 960 pixel resolution. Its battery can serve you throughout the day with just one charge. Tecno Pop 6 camera can give you those classic snapshots you always love. It also has dual SIM, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and so many other functions. It comes in various colours; Sky Blue, Ice-crystal Blue and Purple.

6. Tecno Spark 7 (N67,000- 78,000)

The Tecno Spark 7 is an Android phone with a large (5000mAh), long-lasting battery, with no worries. It has a dual rear digital camera with a 16MP primary sensor for amazing pictures. The 8MP is good for taking selfies. Its features also include 3GB RAM and 64GB storage, which you can expand with an SD card.

7. Infinix Hot 10i (N72,000- 80,000)

The Infinix Hot 10i has a lot of packages that are worth its price. It comes with a large, long-lasting 60000mAh battery and a 6.52-inch GD display that would give you a clear view of every activity, such as video games, movies, social media, and so on. It is also equipped with a 13MP dual rear digital camera and a 5MP front camera. Infinix Hot 10i should be your choice if you want affordability and reliability.

8. Itel P40 (N83,500- 85,000)

The Itel P40 has a massive 6.5-inch HD display and a powerful 6000mAh battery that lasts long. It is equipped with both a front and rear digital camera that can help you capture moments. It has expandable storage and a Unison processor that can handle everyday duties.

9. Redmi Note 11R (N86,970- 95,000)

The Redmi Note 11R is another Android phone out there that offers value. It has a bright and huge 6.58-inch display. It runs smoothly on 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage that you can expand by a microSD card. Redmi also has a dual rear Digicam with 13MP and 5MP front camera suitable for both selfies and video calls.

10. Tecno Pouvoir 4 (N99,400-120,000)

The Tecno Pouvoir 4 is a smartphone with a large 7-inch screen ideal for playing games, watching movies and of course, browsing. It has a 6000mAh battery that allows you to use it for a longer time without worrying over running out of power. It has a 13MP digicam for extra lenses; 8MP digicam for video calls and selfies. Tecno Pouvoir 4 also includes 3GB RAM and 32GB expandable storage.