The push for North-Central presidency

As politicians step up alliance talks ahead of the 2027 presidency, KUNLE ODEREMI examines the various permutations and calculations in different blocs, especially in the North, where some influential forces are focusing on the North-Central to throw up a candidate.

IN his maiden speech to Nigerians on May 29, 1999, former President Olusegun Obasanjo pledged to herald a paradigms shift in the way things were done in government circles that culminated in the precarious state of the nation and near despondency by the citizens. The one-time former military leader promised to deploy the abundant resources of the country to the greater need and good of the citizens. His words: “Nigeria is wonderfully endowed by the Almighty with human and other resources. It does no credit either to us or the entire black race if we fail in managing our resources for quick improvement in the quality of life of our people.” President Obasanjo indicted the past leaderships of the country for missing ample opportunities to provide good governance. His words: “Instead of progress and development, which we are entitled to expect from those who govern us, we experienced in the last decade and half and particularly in the last regime but one; persistent deterioration in the quality of our governance, leading to instability and the weakening of all public institutions. Good men were shunned and kept away from government while those who should be kept away were drawn near.”

For his successor on May 29, 2007, President Umaru Yar’Adua, whose tenure and life was cut short by illness, his mission was consolidation of what he considered the solid foundation laid by Obasanjo. He opined that his government had a good starting point because his predecessor already launched a master plan that can serve as a basis for a comprehensive examination of all the issues. Thus, Yar’Adua pleaded: “Let us join together to ease the pains of today while working for the gains of tomorrow. Let us set aside cynicism and strive for the good society that we know is within our reach. Let us discard the habit of low expectations of ourselves, as well as of our leaders.”

The inaugural speech of former President Goodluck Jonathan was no less promising and inspiring for the citizens who had laboured so hard to enthrone the civil rule after decades of military autocracy. Jonathan, who stepped in as acting president before he won the 2011 poll to become substantive president, had promised a new standard of governance that will rekindle hope in the citizens. He said: “Today, our unity is firm, and our purpose is strong. Our determination is unshakable. Together, we will unite our nation and improve the living standards of all our peoples whether in the North or in the South; in the East or in the West. Our decade of development has begun. The march is on. The day of transformation begins today. We will not allow anyone exploit differences in creed or tongue, to set us one against another.”

Perhaps more enamouring was the speech of President Muhammadu Buhari, who eventually became president after several unsuccessful attempts in the past. He encapsulated the miasma Nigeria found itself despite the return to civil rule. He made a pledge: “At home, we face enormous challenges. Insecurity, pervasive corruption, the hitherto unending and seemingly impossible fuel and power shortages are the immediate concerns. We are going to tackle them head-on. Nigerians will not regret that they have entrusted national responsibility to us. We must not succumb to hopelessness and defeatism. We can fix our problems.” Then, came the turn of the incumbent President, Bola Tinubu, on May 29, 2023, who gave the midterm scorecard, on May 29, 2025. It would be recalled that he had promised to reinvent what he described as the Nigerian ideal. He defined what he meant for the purpose of clarity, thus: “The Nigerian ideal which I speak of is more than just an improvement in economic and other statistics. These things are important, but they can never convey the fullness of our story.” He went further to state his vision, saying: “Our mission is to improve our way of life in a manner that nurtures our humanity, encourages compassion toward one another, and duly rewards our collective effort to resolve the social ills that seek to divide us.”

So from 1999 till date, the country has been in search of a compass that could guide through the turbulent seas and redirect the ship of state to the path of glory. While the stark reality today remains that a lot of work still has to be done in order to rescue the ship safely to the harbour and bring succour to the people, the stake is gradually getting higher in the buildup to the 2027 presidential race. Different power centres in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have endorsed President Tinubu for re-election. Some opposition politicians are making frantic efforts to arrive at a consensus on an alliance or coalition, just as other critical stakeholders across the board are busy, discreetly throwing up candidates to challenge the incumbent president in the next elections. The scramble seems to be majorly for the soul of North. Perceived animosity towards the Northern region in the current dispensation is believed by some stakeholders have united the North to step up moves to return to the Presidency in 2027.

Mutual suspicion

For years, there has been a growing sentiment among the southern part of the country that the North has been favoured in terms of political representation and development. This feeling, according to some political camps, has only been amplified by recent events and decisions made by the government. However, instead of succumbing to this pressure and further dividing the nation, some observers argue that the North appears to have resolved to begin the process of securing power in “a way that promotes inclusivity and fairness for all. One of the major concerns by the northerners is what they consider as the Muslim-Muslim ticket, which generated heated debate and controversy prior to the last general election in the country. Therefore, there is what is being described as reawakening in the North on the need for balance and representation of all regions and faith in the next dispensation. Some powerful and influential forces are regrouping with the aim of presenting a common and united front in 2027. They are said to favour the North Central, which has yet to hold occupy the presidency. “This decision by the North is a testament to the region’s strong sense of unity and determination. It shows that the North is ready to move past any perceived prejudices and work towards a common goal – the betterment of the nation as a whole,” one of the power brokers behind the project was quoted to have said. “This move also highlights the region’s commitment to fairness and inclusivity, which are crucial values in a democratic society.”

Another top notch in the movement further rationalised the decision to zero in on the North-Central, producing a candidate that enjoys the backing of all the tendencies in the North for the next presidential election. He said he and other leaders are convinced that the choice of a candidate from the North Central is a strategic move that will not only promote balance and representation but also foster a sense of inclusivity among all the geopolitical zones in the country. He quipped: “It is a bold step towards bridging the gap between different regions and promoting a more cohesive and united Nigeria.”

Implications

All the vested interests in the politics of the North have been weighing the merits and possible backlash of the various options on the table on where the presidency goes in 2027. Both divides acknowledge the need for inclusivity and fairness. So, the manoeuvring by the North to chart its way to the presidency, some asserted, indicates a signal to the rest of stakeholders in the country that unity, inclusivity, and fairness are the foundation for a strong and prosperous nation. “The North has set a precedent for political harmony and cooperation, and it is a step in the right direction towards a more balanced representation in the country’s leadership,” Another top political leader from the North said. “The decision of the North to unite and back a candidate from the North-Central for the presidency is a commendable move,” he added. His view was corroborated by a key stakeholder, who declared that: “It is a step towards a more inclusive and representative government that reflects the diversity of the nation. As we look towards the future, let us all take inspiration from the North and work towards a more united and successful Nigeria.”

Other prominent individuals from the North have ventilated their position on the emerging political scenario in the country as politicians crisscross the zones. A former general secretary of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Mr Anthony Sani, appears unperturbed by the development. He observed that it not the tradition of the North to be unanimous on partisan issues. While noting that such divergent views on partisan politics do suggest a division or crack in the North. Sani clarified: “Yes, the North is united on many political issues which most northerners share. But when it comes to partisan issues, the North does not speak with one voice. That is why ACF is political on issues which most northerners share but the forum is not partisan. That may explain the existence of the Northern Peoples Congress (NPC) led by the Sardauna of Sokoto along with the Northern Elements peoples Union (NEPU) led by Mallam Aminu Kano, while the United Middle Belt congress (UMBC) was led by Joseph S. Tarka in the First republic. In the Second republic, Shehu Shagari led the National Party of Nigeria (NPN), Mallam Aminu Kano headed PRP while Ibrahim Waziri was leader of the Greta Nigerian Peoples Party (GNPP). Chief Solomon Lar chose to go with Nigerian peoples Party (NPP) led by Nnamdi Azikiwe. During the last elections, President Muhammadu Buhari led APC, Atiku Abubakar was in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), while Musa Kwankwaso headed NNPP.” Sani, a board of Trustees (BoT) member of ACF, said this historical reality explains why ACF comprises members from different political parties. Some members are of different political persuasions and stripes, not political parties. In order to help voters make informed decisions during elections, ACF has a list of attributes which voters are persuaded to look for in candidates and political parties in the hope that voters would make judicious use of their democratic right and ensure votes count so the ensuing leaders would be accountable.”

A former Special Adviser on Political Matters to the President, Bola Tinubu, Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, has also spoken on the intrigues in the politics of the North. His recent view resonates with the intense horse-trading going in various political circles concerning the 2027 presidency. The former spokesman of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) said the North would, in the six months, starting from April, take a stand on its candidate for 2027 presidency. “In the next six months, the North will decide where it stands. If the rest of the country wants to join us, fine. If not, we will go our own way. One thing is clear: nobody can become president of Nigeria without northern support. We want a government that understands our problems and can address them. After Buhari’s eight years, we became wiser. Now, we are in another government, and we are still crying. Is crying all we know how to do?” Baba-Ahmed queried. But both Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State and Senator Shehu Sani opined that the North should give Tinubu the opportunity to seek reelection. Sule, who doubles as the chairman of the North-Central Governors Forum, said the North is not known for reneging on its promise. On his part, Senator Sani chided northern political leaders for failing to alleviate the suffering of the people in the North over the years. “In the interest of equity, the South, particularly the South-West, should be allowed to complete the eight-year presidential term,” he said. “It would be just and equitable, even if the opposition fields a presidential candidate; he should come from the South-West. That is what fairness and justice demand.”

